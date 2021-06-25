Google starts warning users if search results are likely to be poor
Google has started warning users when they search for a topic that is likely to have poor results, as part of its effort to tackle “data voids” on the search engine. The new warning was spotted by Renee DiResta, an academic who studies misinformation at Stanford University. “It looks like these results are changing quickly,” Google will now caution users. “If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.”www.theguardian.com