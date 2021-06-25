Google starts warning users if search results are likely to be poor

Google can provide a wealth of information, whether you're looking up food in your area or fact-checking something you've recently heard from a friend. And since many of us rely on Google for just about everything, we trust it to be a reliable platform. But the company itself is now acknowledging possible flaws in its ability to provide the most dependable service. Google just released a new warning to all users that discusses areas where the search engine may not be as reliable as we expect it to be. Read on to find out more about this new warning that Google is sending out to users.