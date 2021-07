After dropping Game 1 in disappointing fashion, the Milwaukee Bucks certainly sent a statement from the opening tip in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks came out determined to take control of this game from the jump, and they never looked back after they put those first two points on the board. Milwaukee never trailed in this game from start to finish and built up a lead that was 41 at its apex. After an eventful 48 minutes, the final score was 125-91 in favor of the Bucks.