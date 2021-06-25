Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lorde Announces ‘Solar Power’ Album Release Date & World Tour

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving first made her mark on the music world with debut album ‘Heroine’ in 2013, Lorde has long since established herself as one of the most talented artists of the modern age, as well as one of the most respected and admired by critics and fans alike. To date, she has racked up more than 10 billion streams and sold over 12 million albums.

popwrapped.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Antonoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldBillboard

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Heats up U.K. Chart Race

This week's U.K. singles chart will be solar powered. Lorde is on track for the highest new entry on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with her comeback track "Solar Power". The New Zealand singer and songwriter's first song in four years starts at No. 7 on the First Look chart, which gauges the popularity of singles after the first 48 hours of the chart cycle.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Lorde sells out 2022 North America & UK tour dates

GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist Lorde has sold out her 2022 Solar Power North American tour dates. With massive fan demand the artist added multiple dates across the country, including LA, NYC, Toronto, Boston and Chicago with all shows selling out within minutes of on-sales. The artist, who was also quick to sell out all of her UK shows including three sold out nights at London’s Roundhouse, has added a new show at London Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Tickets for the new London date go on artist pre-sale at 10 am BST and on-sale to the general public on Wednesday June 30th. Tickets for Lorde’s New Zealand and Australia show dates go on artist pre-sale this Wednesday, June 30th and on-sale to the general public on Monday, July 5th. The 40+ show tour, promoted by AEG Presents in the US and Canada, is her first North American tour since 2018. All tickets available via Ticketmaster.
MusicTree Hugger

Lorde Shifts to Biodegradable, CD-Less Album Launch

Lorde, the New Zealand singer-songwriter best known in the U.S. for her hit “Royals,” is embedding a more sustainable approach in the release of her upcoming third studio album. Titled “Solar Power,” after Lorde’s new eponymous single, the album will not be released on CD, but will instead be offered...
Musicrock947.com

Badflower announces new album, ‘This Is How the World Ends’

While we can’t speak for the world, this summer will end with a new Badflower album. The “Ghost” rockers have announced that their sophomore effort, which is titled This Is How the World Ends, will be released September 24. The record’s lead single, called “Family,” drops alongside a video on...
MusicNME

Amen Dunes releases new single with Sleaford Mods, ‘Feel Nothing’

Amen Dunes, the musical project of Damon McMahon, returns with a new single ‘Feel Nothing’, featuring Sleaford Mods. The song is his follow-up to the 2018 album, ‘Freedom’, and marks his first release for record label Sub Pop. Co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, ‘Feel Nothing’ features the hallmarks of Amen Dunes’...
MusicBillboard

Lorde Teases 'Solar Power' Album With Mysterious Crop Circle Video

Lorde harnesses the energy of nature in the latest teaser for her upcoming third album, Solar Power, posting a video on Wednesday (June 16) that continued the sun-themed roll-out. "Every perfect summer's gotta take the flight," she captioned the silent clip that featured a camera swooping over a wide grassy expanse and then zeroing in on a giant crop circle that spells out the album's initials in tall grass.
WorldNME

Lorde adds two new London shows to ‘Solar Power’ UK tour

Lorde has added two new London shows to her 2022 UK tour – get all the details below. The singer, who returned with her new single ‘Solar Power‘ this month before announcing a new album of the same name due in August, will head around the country next June as part of a world tour.
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Lorde's outfit from the "Solar Power" video is back on sale after going viral

Lorde has risen from her hiatus and blessed us with new music, debuting her first new song since Melodrama, “Solar Power,” last week. The memes and discourse surrounding the song has been inescapable, as expected. So, even if you haven’t watched the music video for the track yet, chances are you’ve seen pictures of Lorde’s outfit. Her sunny, yellow beach co-ord was screencapped thousands of times on social media because Lorde makes yellow—a color that isn’t really a go-to for most people—look incredible. Much like how Jason Sudeikis’ Golden Globes hoodie became a coveted item, so has Lorde’s beach ensemble. Now you can look like a prettier Jesus, too.
MusicNME

Halsey to reveal fourth album artwork and release date next week

Halsey will reveal the artwork and release date for their upcoming fourth studio album next week, it has been reported. Earlier this week, the star confirmed the record – which is titled ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ – was on the way. Now, as noted by Pop...
MusicNME

Lorde shares new ‘Solstice’ teaser on her website

Lorde is continuing to tease her forthcoming album ‘Solar Power’ with a mysterious new video posted to her website. Yesterday (June 20), Lorde – real name Ella Yelich–O’Connor – shared a brief video showing her sitting cross-legged on the sand behind a large group of plants. Two people are removing...
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Rapper Dave Confirms Date For The Release Of New Album

We’re all alone in this together will be the rappers second album, following up from his 2019 debut album Psychodrama. Dave, real name David Omoregie, is now among the most recognised British rappers after gaining acclaim for his socially conscious lyricism and wordplay. He took to his Instagram and other...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Dua Lipa Reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’ UK And European Dates

Dua Lipa won’t be hitting the road as planned. Taking to Twitter moments ago, the ‘Levitating’ singer announced that she has rescheduled her UK and Euopean tour dates for her ‘Future Nostalgia Tour.’. In a statement shared, she said:. “I’m utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my...
MusicNYLON

16 Songs About Summer To Hear After Lorde's "Solar Power"

These scorching months have meant many things to many artists. Come June 20, the day of the solstice, summer will finally begin. Thus kicking off the four months of heat, sweat, and euphoria the rest of the year simply builds up to. Let’s be honest, summer is the best season. It’s a feeling, a vibration, and lifestyle (one that’s infinitely more interesting than one centered around a pumpkin). “It’s a new state of mind,” as Lorde sings it on her single “Solar Power.”
EntertainmentPunknews.org

Billy Idol announces 2021 tour dates

AUGUST 1 (SUN)CEDAR RAPIDS, IAMCGRATH AMPHITHEATRE. AUGUST 7 (SAT)NEW LENOX, ILTRIPLE PLAY CONCERT SERIES. AUGUST 12 (THU)AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WANORTHERN QUEST RESORT. SEPTEMBER 19 (SUN)ASBURY PARK, NJSEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL. SEPTEMBER 22 (WED)PORT CHESTER, NYTHE CAPITOL THEATRE. SEPTEMBER 24 (FRI)ROANOKE, VAELMWOOD PARK. SEPTEMBER 25 (SAT)CHARLES TOWN, WVHOLLYWOOD CASINO. OCTOBER 16 (SAT)LAS VEGAS, NVTHE...
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Ministry To Release 15th Album and Tour

After incubating for the larger part of 2020 – at time when creative mastermind Al Jourgensen was able to ruminate on the new world we as a society have found ourselves in – the time has finally come for Ministry to unleash their much-anticipated 15th studio album. Aptly titled Moral Hygiene, the album will be released via Nuclear Blast Records on October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy