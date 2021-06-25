Lorde Announces ‘Solar Power’ Album Release Date & World Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist Lorde has sold out her 2022 Solar Power North American tour dates. With massive fan demand the artist added multiple dates across the country, including LA, NYC, Toronto, Boston and Chicago with all shows selling out within minutes of on-sales. The artist, who was also quick to sell out all of her UK shows including three sold out nights at London’s Roundhouse, has added a new show at London Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Tickets for the new London date go on artist pre-sale at 10 am BST and on-sale to the general public on Wednesday June 30th. Tickets for Lorde’s New Zealand and Australia show dates go on artist pre-sale this Wednesday, June 30th and on-sale to the general public on Monday, July 5th. The 40+ show tour, promoted by AEG Presents in the US and Canada, is her first North American tour since 2018. All tickets available via Ticketmaster.