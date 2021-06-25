Brian Anderson: Sticky stuff and umpire checks have made game unwatchable

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito traded verbal barbs with Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson following Chicago’s 7-6 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. The drama began after Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead; to be more specific, it began after he crossed the plate. At that point, he allegedly shouted to his teammates, “It’s not sticky anymore,” per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. Donaldson’s implication, as best as an outsider can tell, was that Giolito’s stuff wasn’t as good now that he couldn’t use foreign substances to improve his grip and his spin rate.