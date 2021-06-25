How to solve Belle Isle’s overcrowding problem: Build a better bus route

I am a resident of the city of Warren and a board member with Transportation Riders United. I also penned the letter that ran in the Metro Times asking Amazon to save the Michigan State Fairgrounds bandshell. I am so glad that they are working with the city and that it will get moved to Palmer Park. In my spare time, I also run the website transitguidedetroit.com to promote public transit use in and around Detroit. Although I don’t live in Detroit, I have an idea about how to spend some of the $400 million the city is going to receive from the CARES Act that would create more equity for Detroit’s bus riders and expand access to tourists.