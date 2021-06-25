Tom Clyde: Was the referendum rigged?

By a better than two-to-one margin, the voters of Hideout voted in favor of the controversial annexation of land in Summit County. Or did they? Already, there are rumors that the election was rigged. First off, calling that wasteland with a commanding view of the old tailings pond “Silver Meadow” is prima facia evidence that something isn’t on the up and up. If that’s a meadow, there’s some oceanfront property in Duchesne you should be looking at.