BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection with Recent Aggravated Assault and Battery in Dorchester

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking Public’s help in efforts to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent aggravated assault and battery. At about 1:50 PM on Sunday June 20, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for an injured person in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an elderly male victim suffering from an apparent leg injury. The victim stated that he had been approached by an unidentified male suspect who emerged from a stopped motor vehicle and struck him in his shin with a hammer before fleeing the area. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The suspect is described as a black non-Hispanic male, between 40 and 50 years of age, standing about 6’0” to 6’1” feet tall, weighing about 200 lbs.