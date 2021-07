Roc-A-Fella is supposedly suing Dame Dash, one of its founders, after he was allegedly trying to mint and sell JAY-Z‘s debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. According to reports, the “first-of-its-kind” lawsuit was filed by attorney Alex Spiro and claims that Dash attempted to sell the record at a now-cancelled auction as an NFT to the highest bidder. Reasonable Doubt is supposedly owned by Roc-A-Fella, and the label asserts that the founder is “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale.” The label is now requesting a court to stop Dash from auctioning off the NFT, as well as hand over any NFTs of the album that he might have already minted.