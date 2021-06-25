Cancel
Relationship Advice

Funny Relationship Tweets That Show The Less Romantic Side Of Love

Relationships can be challenging, but it makes things a little easier when you can vent about it on Twitter. And you can bet that whatever frustrations you're going through in your relationship, someone else is experiencing the same thing in theirs. Each week we collect the funniest relationship tweets we could find over the past seven days, and these are just as funny as last week's collection. With any luck, they'll make you feel a little less alone with your own love-related struggles.

New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Woman Pretends She Is Wealthy to Date Rich Man, Things Change When He Runs into Her Mom – Subscriber Story

A woman meets a rich man and pretends that she is from a wealthy, successful family but things change drastically when he meets her mother. Dina Gore was a brilliant artist and her work was starting to be recognized. When a gallery offered her her first solo exhibition, she was delighted and excited. Her career was finally taking off, but what she didn't know was that she was about to meet the love of her life.
Relationship AdviceNeuroscience News

Love: How the Feeling of Power Determines Happy Relationships

Summary: Researchers reveal the happiest couples report a high sense of personal power. The study suggests how lovers perceive the power dynamics within their relationships is a strong predictor of happiness. Source: MLU. Want to have a happy relationship? Make sure both partners feel they can decide on issues that...
Relationship AdviceDaily Mining Gazette

Bitten by love; seek support with past relationship trama

Dear Annie: I ended a relationship about a year ago when it turned abusive. My girlfriend at the time acted like she was going to give me a kiss after an argument but instead bit me in the face. The first time was bad, but about a month later (after not dumping her immediately like I should have), she did it again except viciously, like an animal. Needless to say, I’ve been happily single since.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Truth About Romantic Love

People often unconsciously choose romantic relationships to heal a core childhood wound. The parenting style you grew up with, whether neglectful or intrusive, has a large impact. It can be soothing to realize there is a reliable pattern to your life, including love. If you are in a romantic relationship...
Relationship Advicesaturdaydownsouth.com

Love/Hate Relationship: The greatest fall season in American history

Nobody is lukewarm on anything anymore. That’s life in 2021. You either love it or hate it. So, let’s overreact to some stuff …. I’m a week late on this, but Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen. One look at this guy, and you immediately know he drops bombs. The guy just oozes baseball. And the best part is his pants. Can you call them pants? The above the knee baseball pant is leading my 2021 wardrobe/uniform power rankings as of now. I love this guy, and I love these pants.
SocietyThe News-Gazette

Jay's Take | Spread more love, less hate

Jealousy is a bad trait to have. I’ll keep this short and simple, but I just have to speak on it. I really dislike when people have secret animosity with a person but never directly tell them. Those kinds of people scare me, because you never know what their purpose...
Relationship AdvicePsyPost

Increased psychological intimacy predicts greater levels of affectionate touch in romantic relationships

A study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin sheds light on the importance of perceived partner responsiveness in promoting affectionate touch within romantic relationships. Across a series of four studies, the researchers found that people who felt more cared for and supported by their partners tended to engage in more affectionate touch.
Food Beast

Funny Viral TikTok Shows You How To Order Right At An NYC Deli

#greenscreen how to order food in nyc deli #newyork #nyc. There's rules to things to ensure said things are done properly. Why? So you don't look like a weirdo when attempting to do said things for the first time — especially when its concerning particular code when you're not a local.
PetsCheezBurger

Insta Cats: Funniest, Cutest, Most Purrfect Cat Videos Of The Week

Good morning everyone, happy Sunday! Another weekend is coming to a close and a new and exciting week is waiting for us. But before we get going on that new and exciting week that awaits us, it's time to dive head first into the funniest, cutest, most purrfect cat videos of the week! On Sundays, we always love to take the opportunity to relax and reflect on the weekend that has passed us by, but first, cats.
Beauty & FashionMichigan Daily

Faye Webster explores the growing pains of love and loneliness on ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’

Faye Webster’s I Know I’m Funny haha feels like a summer rainstorm. In the somber warmth and haze of her words, the 23-year-old indie artist unlocks a floodgate of emotions with each tear-stained ballad. I Know I’m Funny haha is uniquely beautiful because of Webster’s honesty, paired with her keen ability to counter the melancholy blues of sadness with touches of amber-imbued country and R&B.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The Worst Person in the World is a Funny, Observant, and Romantic Look at Millennial Culture

There’s a bravura scene in Joachim Trier’s funny, sexy, and intelligent new rom-com The Worst Person in the World where time stops dead. Its millennial protagonist, Julie (a star-making performance from Renate Reinsve) roams downtown Oslo as everyone else stands still; she can do whatever she likes sans consequence, and without risking wasting the time she has. She can see the coffee shop barista she has a crush on, without the chance of her long-term boyfriend finding out. But it’s more than that––she’s free from the responsibilities of decision-making. Under the strain of a world of constant distractions, of phone screens with relentless notifications, a news cycle with persistent worries about COVID or climate change or the hostile discourse of identity politics, isn’t that break from life the perennial Gen-Y fantasy?

