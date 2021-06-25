Funny Relationship Tweets That Show The Less Romantic Side Of Love

Relationships can be challenging, but it makes things a little easier when you can vent about it on Twitter. And you can bet that whatever frustrations you're going through in your relationship, someone else is experiencing the same thing in theirs. Each week we collect the funniest relationship tweets we could find over the past seven days, and these are just as funny as last week's collection. With any luck, they'll make you feel a little less alone with your own love-related struggles.