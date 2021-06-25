How To Freeze Fresh Green Beans To Get That Just-Picked Taste All Year Long
Green beans are finally in season, which means now is the best time to pick up a bunch a get cooking. But instead of heading to a farmer’s market every time you want to enjoy fresh green beans, you can buy them en masse and keep them in your freezer. Freezing your own green beans gives you greater control than you get when buying frozen green beans from the grocery store, says Mareya S. Ibrahim-Jones, chef and author of Eat Like You Give a Fork.www.wellandgood.com