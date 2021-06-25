Leading Civil and Environmental Engineer at West Virginia University Identifies Construction Quality as Potential Contributor to Florida Building Collapse
Though a lot was not known immediately about the cause of the deadly collapse of a high-rise residential building in Surfside, Florida on June 24, Hota GangaRao, a civil and environmental engineering professor at West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, cited three possible contributing factors: quality of construction, subsidence and corrosion.www.newswise.com