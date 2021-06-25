Cancel
Surfside, FL

Leading Civil and Environmental Engineer at West Virginia University Identifies Construction Quality as Potential Contributor to Florida Building Collapse

By West Virginia University
Newswise
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough a lot was not known immediately about the cause of the deadly collapse of a high-rise residential building in Surfside, Florida on June 24, Hota GangaRao, a civil and environmental engineering professor at West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, cited three possible contributing factors: quality of construction, subsidence and corrosion.

Savannah, GAWJCL

Ask Asa: Preventing a repeat of the Surfside, Florida building collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Julio Ramirez has one word to describe a 40-year-old building that collapses without warning. "Unbelievable." And he should know. Ramirez is a professor of civil engineering at Purdue University with 30 years of experience in earthquake and structural engineering design. While it's too early to say what...
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis thinks condo collapse might be a one-off; search of remains uncovers another 10 bodies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times UPDATE from Miami Herald: “On the 14th day of the search through the rubble in Surfside, families and loved ones were told that the round-the-clock search and rescue effort for live victims at the Champlain Towers South has come to an end. “Fire authorities said there is no longer hope that there are any survivors […] The post Gov. DeSantis thinks condo collapse might be a one-off; search of remains uncovers another 10 bodies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida State13newsnow.com

Florida condo collapse brings Maryland engineers to Surfside

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County will join the Virginia Beach-based Task Force 2 in sending reinforcements to aid the situation and rescue mission in Surfside, Florida, after a condo collapse killed at least 22 people and left more than 100 unaccounted for. Montgomery County is sending two structural engineers...
Clarksburg, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia to review lead water lines in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials will review lead service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of the toxin in drinking water. The Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday said the review comes after sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Florida Statewkok.com

Valley Engineer Assesses What May Have Led to Florida Building Collapse

NORTHUMBERLAND – A structural engineer in the Valley is assessing what may have caused the deadly building collapse in Sunrise, Florida. Dave Zartman of Zartman Construction says accidents like these usually build up, “When you have a structural failure, its rebar can no longer hold its load, and to me it just seems like the building was that weak and that bad from deterioration over time.”
Florida StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Renowned Structural Engineer Says Multiple Factors May Have Contributed to Florida Building Collapse

“I feel very comfortable that we'll be able to figure out, maybe not an individual cause, but two or three things that contributed and/or caused this failure,” Allyn Kilsheimer, who investigated other disasters such as the Oklahoma City federal building bombing in 1995 and the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."
ConstructionScientific American

Miami Building Collapse Could Profoundly Change Engineering

Last week’s deadly collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium in a small town on the same barrier island as Miami Beach, Fla., is raising concerns among structural engineers and designers about how to prevent future building failures. Such unplanned collapses are rare in the modern history of structural design, experts...
Florida Statewksu.org

Looking At Potential Causes Of The Condo Collapse In Florida

More information is surfacing about the extent of structural problems, flooding and leaks in the Champlain Towers South condo building that collapsed last Thursday. Host Robin Young talks to structural engineer Kit Miyamoto about what could have caused this collapse. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Structural engineer on possible causes of Florida condo collapse

The confirmed death toll in the Surfside, Florida, building collapse has risen to 10, with 151 still missing, as rescue crews continue searching the rubble. Matthys Levy, a structural engineer and author of the book "Why Buildings Fall Down," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the investigation into possible causes of the collapse.
Florida StateClick2Houston.com

Structural engineer says no cause for Houston high-rise dwellers to panic following Florida building collapse

HOUSTON – Search crews, including a specially trained dog, are looking for any signs of life among the rubble in surfside, Florida. At least 11 people are confirmed dead and 151 people are unaccounted for after the Champlain Towers South collapsed last Thursday. The building had significant cracks and breaks in the concrete that needed extensive repairs, according to a structural engineering firm’s 2018 report.
ConstructionNewswise

Michael Chajes, civil and environmental engineering professor and structural forensics expert, on Miami building collapse

With reports indicating that three years before the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo complex in Miami, an engineering consultant was warning managers of "major structural damage" in the building, the University of Delaware's Michael Chajes can speak to their concerns and what may have caused the catastrophic collapse of the structure on Friday.
Surfside, FLNBC News

Engineer report released in building collapse

Efforts remain underway to find the 159 people still unaccounted for in the Surfside, Florida building collapse. A civil engineering report released by Surfside cites concrete pool slabs underneath the pool deck, sparking even more questions.

