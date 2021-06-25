Leading Civil and Environmental Engineer at West Virginia University Identifies Construction Quality as Potential Contributor to Florida Building Collapse

Quality Journalism for Critical Times UPDATE from Miami Herald: “On the 14th day of the search through the rubble in Surfside, families and loved ones were told that the round-the-clock search and rescue effort for live victims at the Champlain Towers South has come to an end. “Fire authorities said there is no longer hope that there are any survivors […] The post Gov. DeSantis thinks condo collapse might be a one-off; search of remains uncovers another 10 bodies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.