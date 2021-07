Today we lay down the last critical part of your Pizza Education before I start profiling Central Ohio pizzerias. Any way you slice it, there are those that can not contemplate that pizza, like cookies, chocolate chips and beer glassware is not a one shape serves all experience. Living among us, sometimes in plain sight other times lurking on pizza discussion forums, there is a subset of consumers < (PizzaNewYorkusTrollis) (JerseyPieextremistmaximus)> that get bent out of shape by a slice with right angles. Today, I will set most of you free with an overview of the ‘why’ of the different types of slices in the world of pizza pie.