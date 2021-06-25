York County Man Arrested For Faking Docs To Purchase Firearms
A York County man was arrested Wednesday after he fraudulently attempted to purchase firearms, according to Lower Windsor Township police.
Michael Cagliostro, 59, of York, attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township using falsified documents and was denied.
Cagliostro has been charged with the following:
- F3 Materially false written statement - purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm
- M3 False Swearing
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23 at 9:45 a.m.
Cagliostro has been released on his own recognizance.
