Creators
York County, PA

York County Man Arrested For Faking Docs To Purchase Firearms

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
Michael J. Cagliostro. Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township PD

A York County man was arrested Wednesday after he fraudulently attempted to purchase firearms, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

Michael Cagliostro, 59, of York, attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township using falsified documents and was denied.

Cagliostro has been charged with the following:

  • F3 Materially false written statement - purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm
  • M3 False Swearing

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23 at 9:45 a.m.

Cagliostro has been released on his own recognizance.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

