York County Man Arrested For Faking Docs To Purchase Firearms

Michael J. Cagliostro. Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township PD

A York County man was arrested Wednesday after he fraudulently attempted to purchase firearms, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

Michael Cagliostro, 59, of York, attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township using falsified documents and was denied.

Cagliostro has been charged with the following:

F3 Materially false written statement - purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm

M3 False Swearing

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23 at 9:45 a.m.

Cagliostro has been released on his own recognizance.

