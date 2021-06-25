Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Making It: Season Three Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ratings for this creative competition series have never been very high but then, the NBC show doesn’t seem like it’s very expensive to produce either. How long will it survive? Will Making It be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. Making It is executive produced and hosted...

tvseriesfinale.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Diresta
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Amy Poehler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc#Dvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch: Cancelled; No Season Eight for Hallmark Channel TV Series

After 13 years of movies and TV show episodes, magic is leaving the town of Middleton. Hallmark Channel has decided to end the Good Witch series so there won’t be an eighth season. The series finale airs on Sunday, July 25th. A fantasy comedy-drama series, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell,...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Island: Season Three Viewer Votes

Who will find both love and money in the third season of the Love Island TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Love Island is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Love Island here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

David Makes Man: Season Three? Has the OWN Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, David Makes Man revolves around a young man named David from the projects. He’s haunted by the death of his friend and is relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. In season two, David (Kwame Patterson) is in his 30s and is a rising businessman with an opportunity that could change his life and community. The show stars Patterson, Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles, and Cayden K. Williams. Recurring season two actors include Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Lutrell, Zsane’ Jhe’, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner, and Janmarco Santiago.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Awards Shows Be Wary; Season Three of ‘Succession’ Is Coming This Fall

Finally, fans can go to sleep at night knowing Cousin Greg is returning to the screen this fall. Everyone’s guilty pleasure, Succession, has finally given some clarity for their release date. Via The Wrap, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, told reporters last week that the Roys will be coming sometime in the final quarter of the year.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two Renewal for HBO Late Night Series

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June. Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Bonding: Cancelled at Netflix; No Season Three for Dark Comedy Series

Tiff will have to look for other work. Netflix has cancelled Bonding so, there won’t be a third season. A dark sex comedy, Bonding follows a New York City grad student named Tiff (Zoe Levin) who moonlights as a dominatrix and enlists her gay BFF (Brendan Scannell) from high school to be her assistant. The show also stars Micah Stock. Theo Stockman, and Nana Mensah.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rutherford Falls: Season Two Renewal for Peacock Comedy Series

Peacock wants to take us back to Rutherford Falls. The streaming service has renewed the single-camera comedy series for a second season. Created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the Rutherford Falls TV show stars Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends. Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people. The two find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

10 Broadcast TV Pilots We Still Wish We Could Have Watched

Unaired pilots have long been a matter of public fascination: There are compendiums (Encyclopedia of Television Pilots), podcasts (Dead Pilots Society), TV specials (The Best TV Shows That Never Were), and even TV series (Brilliant But Canceled) devoted to the topic. Every pilot season, we TV fanatics track the development...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Grown-ish: Season Four Viewer Votes

What will happen to Zoey and her friends in the fourth season of the Grown-ish TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grown-ish is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Grown-ish here.
NFLtvseriesfinale.com

Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season One Ratings

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition had a long and successful run on ABC and was recently revived on HGTV. Now, CBS is trying their own twist on a feel-good home makeover show. Will Secret Celebrity Renovation be a hit in the ratings? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season Two? Has the IMDb TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Evil: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Supernatural TV Series

Apparently the move from CBS was a good one for the Evil TV show. The supernatural drama series has been renewed for a third season on the series’ new home, the Paramount+ streaming service. Second season episodes are being released on Sundays. Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi,...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season One Viewer Votes

Can the first season of the Leverage: Redemption TV show on IMDb TV recapture the magic of the original series? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Leverage: Redemption is cancelled or renewed for season two. IMDb TV and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Leverage: Redemption here.
MoviesComicBook

One of the Best Comedies of the Year Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Looking for something good to watch? Well one of the best comedies of the year is now streaming on Hulu! That movie would be none other than Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the new film starring Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids writer Annie Mumolo, who play two middle-aged best friends who leave their Nebraska home for the first time, in order to travel to Vista Del Mar, Florida, on vacation. However, Barb and Star have a lot of anxiety to overcome about leaving their home and trying new things - and face-off against a bitter Florida girl who hates other people having fun in the sun.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption

Performers include: Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. This is a revival of the Leverage TV show, an action series which ran for five seasons on TNT, from 2008 until 2012. Since we last saw them, the Leverage crew has watched as the...
TV SeriesGamespot

Loki Mid-Season Trailer Teases Final Three Episodes

The new mid-season trailer for Loki has been released. The Disney+ Marvel is now halfway through its six episode run, with Episode 4 set to arrive this week. While the trailer mostly contains footage from the first three episodes, it does give us an idea of what to expect from the rest. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) end up back in the hands of the Time Variance Authority--and Loki isn't happy about the fact they are taking her apprehension a lot more seriously than his. There are also some intriguing shots of Loki back in what appears to be Asgard wearing his familiar suit. Check it out below:
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Episode Three “A Rickconvient Morty”

The third installment of the fifth season of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, aptly titled “A Rickconvient Morty,” takes a new delve into Smith’s evaluation of love and trust. The third episode focuses intensely on the relationship between Summer and Rick in addition to Morty and his mother Beth. Similar to past episodes like “Something Ricked This Way Comes,” this past Sunday’s episode departs from the usual banter and relationship of its titular characters and introduces a subplot of Rick and his granddaughter alongside Morty forming a relationship with one of his parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy