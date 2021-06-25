Cancel
Power couple deliver stunner in Espana

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have Elim Chan, 2014 Flick Competition winner, guesting with us now. She’s brought her fiance, the innovative Dutch percussionist Dominique Vleeshouwers as soloist on James MacMillan’s 2nd percussion concerto, performing the piece’s Spanish premiere. They are electric together musically & the cutest couple you could imagine. They learned each...

