Mythic Ocean Review (Switch) – Lost at Sea

I’d like to consider myself a relatively understanding person when it comes to playing through early access builds of games. I get that, because they are quite literally being accessed early, they’re not going to be in the state that the devs eventually want them to be in. You’re going to have some missing parts here and there, certain mechanics might not fully be fleshed out, and there’s always the chance that features that haven’t even been thought up yet will get added in later. That’s all cool, and I completely understand it. But, let me tell you right here and now that I was very upset when I got done playing through everything that Lost Epic has to offer thus far. Oh, no, it wasn’t because of anything bad, though—it was because I wanted more.