Mythic Ocean Review (Switch) – Lost at Sea
Mythic Ocean is sweet and relaxing, but falls short of its potential. The Finger Guns Review;. There are times where people love nothing more than a no danger exploration game. It cleanses the pallet to play a game where there is no stress or lurking enemies to destroy whatever progress you have made. It’s nice to be engulfed within the design and adventure in the world around you. I for one, also love these types of games. Mythic Ocean is one of these game but it left me feeling a bit up a creek without a paddle at times.fingerguns.net