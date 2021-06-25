Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

4 simple ways to save in 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

By Just Lunning
Inverse
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a galactic adventure dense with activities to complete. If you encounter a particularly difficult puzzle or combat challenge, you’ll obviosuly want to save your progress so you don’t have to repeat the game’s more frustrating parts. In other games, this is accomplished by saving. Alas, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart lacks a manual save system. You need to activate the game’s autosave feature to keep your progress.

www.inverse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Nab#Double Check#Autosave#Ratchet Clank#Gold Bolt#Craiggerbear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Computersthekatynews.com

How to Fix Kodi Problems in Simple Ways

Kodi is a great open-source media center that gives you access to just about any content you’d like to watch. You can install Kodi on Firestick or any other streaming device, such as a smartphone, laptop, consoles, and the like! If you already are a regular Kodi user, then we understand how frustrating it feels when you come across any issues concerning it. What does it mean when it isn’t working? Is all lost? There […]
FIFAgamesindustry.biz

Mario Golf: Super Rush ends Ratchet & Clank's stay at the top | UK Boxed Charts

The new Mario sports game is this week's best-selling physical title in the UK. Mario Golf: Super Rush had a relatively modest launch for a Switch release, although Mario sports titles rarely have big launches. Week one sales are 17.5% higher than 2018's Mario Tennis Aces, although obviously the Switch install base was a lot smaller back then.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

InFamous Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016) and Shadow of the Colossus (2018) Exceeded Revenue and Profit Targets

PlayStation-exclusives inFamous: Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Shadow of the Colossus (2018), Bloodborne, and LittleBigPlanet 3 all exceeded Sony’s revenue and profit targets. That’s according to the LinkedIn profile of former PlayStation Director of Marketing, Tim Kamienski, first spotted by Twitter user Timur222. Kamienski worked for Sony for five...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Version 1.002 Update Finally Adds 120Hz Display Mode

Game studio Insomniac Games has recently released the newest update for popular video game Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. With the latest update version 1.002 for the video game, new features have been added. One of the many additions that stand out is the addition of the 120 Hz Display mode. It allows players to choose this mode and reduces the input latency when using a compatible display. Aside from these additions, it also has fixes and bug crushing improvements.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ratchet & Clank: One Dimension Apart adds an option for 120 Hz displays

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart receives a patch that improves performance when playing on high-refresh rate screens. As we can read in the notes of the update 1.002, the team has added a 120 Hz display mode, which reduces latency when using the Fidelity graphics option. The solution is accompanied by a increase in framerate to 40 fps, compared to 30 fps of the initial lens in this mode.
Video GamesKotaku

Ratchet & Clank Is The Hardware Showcase The PS5 Needed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a gorgeous game. It’s the first game I’ve played since getting the new consoles that really looks and feels next-gen. The world is crammed full of objects and characters, each sporting incredible, tiny, high-quality details. And as I run by it all, shooting and jumping like a wild Lombax, I feel so guilty.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Ratchet & Clank Rift Separate Update 01.002.000 Patch Notes Details

Insomniac Games has released a new update for Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart that patches the game to version 01.002,000. Here are the patch notes. Players have reported many bugs with the new Ratchet & Clank, which is unlike any previous game released by Insomniac. They continue to patch the game with bug fixes and also sneak in quality-of-life fixes. The most recent patch currently has no official update notes, but they will be released as soon as the official website is website updated.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus Was a Glimpse of the Future

It’s astonishing how unstoppable the Ratchet & Clank series is. The franchise has translated to virtually every Sony platform from PlayStation 2 to its latest hardware. It’s a formula that has rarely been executed poorly, with even a middling remake still providing some fun. The titular Lombax and malfunctioning warbot have survived every trial thrown their way, but one of the series’s greatest accomplishments was sadly overlooked during PlayStation 3’s twilight years with Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Podcast 450: Rift Apart, Scarlet Nexus, Mario Golf

There’s plenty of big games out now, such as Mario Golf: Super Rush and Scarlet Nexus, but Adam Carroll is back and wants to talk about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Adam Cook and Chris White have been playing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, as well, and in a preview sense, can chat a bit about that as well. What else have the gang been up to, probably some games, we’d wager.
FIFApureplaystation.com

UK Game Sales Charts: Ratchet & Clank Slip as Mario Golf Rushes to #1

This week’s UK video game sales charts have been released and it looks like the UK is a nation of golfers and Mario fans. Show me that zen diagram…. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been booted down to third place in the UK sales charts as the Euro 2020-boosted FIFA 21 takes the second spot to Nintendo’s newest Mario game, Mario Golf: Super Rush, which has opened at number one on the week of its release.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

It’s amazing to see that the Ratchet & Clank series continues to go strong nearly 20 years after its debut. Between your Spider-Man and Resistance games, Insomniac Games always finds the time to release a new adventure starring our favorite Lombax and robot duo. After the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there was no time to slow down for the PlayStation studio. With the PlayStation 5 bringing new hardware to the table, Insomniac took this as an opportunity to flex their talents. The result was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the 16th installment in the long-running series, and it truly showcases what the PS5 is capable of.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Leaked Fall Guys skins include Ratchet and Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Little Big Planet

A new Fall Guys leak appears to reveal crossovers with a handful of PlayStation IP including Ratchet & Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Big Planet, and Astro's Playroom. Noted Fall Guys leaker Krxnky released a video showcasing the upcoming Fall Guys skins, which are likely to launch alongside season 5 sometime later this month. There could be more, but of the skins confirmed we've got the titular Lombax and robot from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Sackboy from Little Big Planet and Sackboy: A Big Adventure; Astro Bot from Astro's Playroom; Guy and Ana Spelunky from Spelunky; and, in a delightful surprise, an adorable Rot and the protagonist from the upcoming PlayStation title Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy