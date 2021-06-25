Cancel
The Many Other High Costs Cloud Users Pay

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsn’t it funny how the same hyperscalers who are maniacal about building everything themselves – and who are making a fortune selling access to their infrastructure as cloud services – want you to use their Seriously Hard Information Technology and stop using your own?. Don’t you find this just a...

Businesstheiet.org

Orange to trial cloud-based 5G network to cut hardware costs

Orange is trialling a new type of 5G network that uses a cloud-based open platform to run network functions in order to cut its use of physical equipment. The experimental trial, launching in Lannion, France, will act as a blue-print for what Orange believes will be the future of next-generation 'zero-touch' networks.
TechnologyItproportal

Many businesses are yet to reap the full benefits of the cloud

The adoption of cloud-native technologies is on the rise, but many businesses still haven’t achieved full-scale adoption, a new report from Ubuntu publisher Canonical suggests. Polling more than 1,200 IT professionals on their use of cloud-native technologies, Canonical found that almost half (45.6 percent) use Kubernetes in production. However, just...
TechnologyMiddletown Press

Lexmark Enhances Cloud Offerings for End Users and Partners

Features enable secure print access for remote and hybrid workers in post-pandemic business environments. Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced enhancements to its core Cloud Services offerings—Cloud Print Management for direct users and Cloud Fleet Management for partners. “The adoption of cloud-based technologies and solutions continues to rise,...
Computersdevops.com

Managing Cloud Governance Costs Collaboratively

For those responsible for managing infrastructure, the concept of governance is common, especially as it relates to cloud services. For cloud services, it’s defined as a framework that guides how end users use these services by defining and creating policies to control costs, minimize security risks, improve efficiency and accelerate deployment.
Computersprovideocoalition.com

Video editing in the cloud: the true total cost of ownership

If you want to know more about how the cloud changed the cost of video editing, there is a new FREE report to read: Video editing in the cloud: An analysis of the true Total Cost of Ownership. Blackbird is a company with a mission that is made clear in...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Buoyant announces new cloud service for Linkerd service mesh users

Linkerd service mesh creator Buoyant Inc. is looking to make some money with the public beta launch of its Buoyant Cloud service today. Buoyant is trying to commercialize the open-source Linkerd service mesh platform, which was created in 2016 and is hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. That’s the same organization that also houses the popular Kubernetes container orchestration software project.
Computerskrebsonsecurity.com

Another 0-Day Looms for Many Western Digital Users

Countless Western Digital customers saw their MyBook Live network storage drives remotely wiped in the past month thanks to a bug in a product line the company stopped supporting in 2015, as well as a previously unknown zero-day flaw. But there is a similarly serious zero-day flaw present in a much broader range of newer Western Digital MyCloud network storage devices that will remain unfixed for many customers who can’t or won’t upgrade to the latest operating system.
Computerstechwire.net

Delivering Dynamic Governance to Potentially High-Risk Users

Detecting risk in an organization is harder than ever before. With a mostly virtual workforce accessing, creating, and storing company and customer confidential information both locally and in cloud storage solutions, the threat surface is more expansive than ever before. Sure, IT has risk monitoring software which bombards them with information. But making sense of risk data, and better yet, choosing the best defense to secure your organization can be daunting. A recent Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) report showed that 94% of organizations have experienced an identity-related breach, yet according to that same report 99% of those breaches were completely preventable meaning that knowing whose access could expose the business to undo risk is the most critical information needed today.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cisco and Inteliquent Integrate High Quality Cloud Calling

Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications service provider in the United States, announced the general availability to offer Cloud Connected PSTN service for Webex Calling. With this calling integration, Webex Calling users can now select Inteliquent as their voice provider of phone numbers, toll-free numbers, local and long distance services as well as enhanced 911.
ComputersData Center Knowledge

Why FinOps Is Key to Cloud Cost Optimization

The discipline of managing the costs of cloud operations is an evolving one, with different approaches. Among the emerging approaches to cloud cost optimization is financial operations, or FinOps. FinOps, much like other Ops movements including DevOps, is a loosely defined space. The practice of FinOps isn't just limited to...
SoftwareThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Introducing High-Performance Computing on the Cloud for Simulation

If you are a SOLIDWORKS Simulation user pushing the computational limits with large and complex simulation models, you might be interested in 3DEXPERIENCE® Works Simulation solutions. Why? Well, not only does 3DEXPERIENCE Works Simulation deliver world-class SIMULIA technology (with proven Abaqus® and CTS solvers), it also enables access to cloud-based, high-performance computers for extra computational power when it is needed. Users can decide which computing approach—cloud or local—best suits their needs.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Optimize Alibaba Cloud costs and save beyond Aliyun Savings Plans with OptScale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. OptScale is a FinOps and cloud management platform that is available in both ways: as SaaS or private deployments. It brings full cost transparency across Alibaba workloads or any Kubernetes environment, gains total visibility across ECS instances or any PaaS costs and suggests dozens of AI generated, ready-to-implement optimization scenarios to cut up to 35% of your cloud bill.
TechnologyInfoworld

How 5 companies got their developers to care about cloud costs

Previously the purview of dedicated centers of excellence, or even exclusively the procurement and finance teams, cloud cost management is rapidly becoming a required skill for anyone who consumes cloud resources on a day-by-day basis—and that includes software developers. The emerging approach for cloud-first organizations is to have a central...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Cloud security startup Netskope raises $300M at $7.5B valuation

Netskope Inc., a startup that helps about a third of the companies on the Fortune 100 list secure their network traffic, has received a $300 million late-stage funding round valuing it at $7.5 billion. Iconiq Growth was the lead investor in the Series H round, which Netskope announced this morning....
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SoftServe gets Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SoftServe and Google Cloud Premier Partner, has achieved the Security Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, having proven its expertise and success in building security solutions on Google Cloud’s Platform. “We are excited to add this Security Specialization at a time when cybercrime is becoming ever more prevalent...
BusinessPhandroid

Samsung gives its Cloud users until November to move data to OneDrive

Late last year, Samsung announced that Samsung Cloud would be shutting down, including features such as Gallery Sync and Drive storage for the My Files app. To help in the transition, Samsung created a migration tool so you can move your files from Samsung Cloud to Microsoft’s OneDrive. This is another integration with Microsoft services, as we’ve seen the two companies working more closely together.
InternetTorrentFreak

Should Internet Users Pay a Piracy Levy To Ensure Creators Get Paid?

Cultural figures including Academy Award winner Olivia Colman are proposing a new initiative to ensure that artists get paid when people download content to devices including mobiles, tablets and PCs without permission. The Smart Fund is proposing a new levy of up to 3% to be paid by all device buyers in the UK but is this a fair solution for the majority who actually pay for content?
SoftwareCIO

Migrate Workloads and Get to Google Cloud Faster with VMware SD-WAN and Google Cloud VMware Engine

The world is changing. Companies now employ a distributed enterprise, extending from campus headquarters to employees’ home offices. However, as enterprises integrate this change, traditional WAN architectures hinder workload migration to the cloud, whilst also impacting productivity levels of remote employees, who are consuming more SaaS-based applications than ever before. To overcome this tremendous challenge, users are leveraging VMware and Google’s combined solution: Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).

