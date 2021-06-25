The Many Other High Costs Cloud Users Pay

Detecting risk in an organization is harder than ever before. With a mostly virtual workforce accessing, creating, and storing company and customer confidential information both locally and in cloud storage solutions, the threat surface is more expansive than ever before. Sure, IT has risk monitoring software which bombards them with information. But making sense of risk data, and better yet, choosing the best defense to secure your organization can be daunting. A recent Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) report showed that 94% of organizations have experienced an identity-related breach, yet according to that same report 99% of those breaches were completely preventable meaning that knowing whose access could expose the business to undo risk is the most critical information needed today.