Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Doja Cat Makes Pop Weird Again With ‘Planet Her’

By Brittany Spanos
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doja Cat is a weirdo, but that’s why and how we fell in love with her. Her first big taste of viral fame was, after all, a song about cows. In the years since “Mooo!” the world can’t quite shake one of pop’s preeminent internet trolls (only Lil Nas X can compete). She’s weathered the types of controversies that would force a duller star to dim completely: offensive tweets, “showing feet in racial chat rooms,” bad Covid takes. But if the last year of Doja Cat’s internet, radio, award show and chart dominance have taught us anything, it’s that our Edgelord-in-Chief is going to be sticking around for a long time, no matter what.

www.rollingstone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Minaj
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Creativity#Drugs#Hitmaker#Afrobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
MusicBillboard

Fans Choose Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Doja Cat's new album Planet Her has topped Billboard's new music poll this week. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 25) on Billboard, choosing the 25-year-old rapper's latest album as their favorite new music release of the past week. Planet Her brought in more than 35% of...
MusicTMZ.com

Doja Cat's Album Release Party Brings 'Planet Her' to Hollywood

Doja Cat brought her world to Hollywood ... with a lavish bash to celebrate her new music. The rapper threw a star-studded party Thursday night to mark the release of her album, "Planet Her" ... and some of the biggest names in the biz were there, looking just as out of this world as the party itself.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat scores No 1 with ‘Kiss Me More’

Song is featured on her Planet Her album that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Global superstar Doja Cat hits No. 1 at Top 40 radio with “. ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit No. 1 at rhythm radio and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide.
Petshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Reveals She Lost Her Teeth While Biting A Cookie

Doja Cat is known for her quirky--and slightly chaotic personality. The 25-year-old California native recently released her third studio album Planet Her, which featured a star-studded line-up of guests like Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA, with additional features from Eve and Gunna on the deluxe edition.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Doja Cat scores number-two debut album with ‘Planet Her’

Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, shot the singer into space — the space just shy of the top of the Billboard album chart. The singer’s new release debuts at number two on the Billboard 200 with 109,000 units sold. It’s Doja’s best sales week, and the album is her highest-charting release yet, besting the number-nine peak of her previous album, Hot Pink.
Celebritiesat40.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Celebrity Crush: His 'Energy Just Turns Me On'

Doja Cat's celebrity crush may surprise you. While being interviewed by Big Boy on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood, the 25-year-old rapper revealed the surprising Hollywood star that "turns her on." "I have not met Jim Carrey," Doja said before revealing that the 59-year-old comedian is her celebrity crush. "He...
Musicntdaily.com

Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’: Shining star or dissipating flash of light?

As a newer performer in the spotlight, leaving a good first impression is important to creating a fanbase. And, it’s equally important to put on a good show to entertain fans and leave them wanting more. It’s always exciting to look through the discography of new performers, and although Doja Cat has been in the game for a little while now, listening to her new album “Planet Her” was no exception.
MusicBillboard

Doja Cat Ropes in Eve For Slinky 'Planet Her' Bonus Track 'Tonight'

After dropping her Planet Her album last week, Doja Cat issued a deluxe edition that features a slinky duet with Eve called "Tonight." Over plucked guitars, chiming bells and a spare beat, Doja comes on strong in the first verse, singing, "I know you're going home to your lady, tonight/ So baby, can you just be with me tonight?/ I know that it seems wrong and crazy, tonight/ So baby, can you just be with me tonight?"
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat Projected to Debut Atop Billboard 200

Tyler, the Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost and Doja Cat‘s Planet Her are both set to open with big numbers on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, Call Me If You Get Lost is projected to debut with a total of 175,000 units and 180 million streams. If forecasts are correct, this will give Tyler both his second No. 1 and his biggest opening week so far; 2019’s IGOR sold 165,000 units in its first week and surpassed DJ Khaled‘s star-studded Father of Asahd to debut at No. 1.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

The Predictions Are In! Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Set To Sell…

Doja Cat is looking to pounce with her new album ‘Planet Her.’. Unleashed this week, the set arrives armed with the momentum of preceding LP ‘Hot Pink’ and recent singles ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘You Right (ft. The Weeknd).’. As reported, the project is off to a flying start on...
MusicGenius

Doja Cat Explains Why She Included Smino & JID On Her Last Two Albums

Doja Cat’s new album, Planet Her, arrived with some high-profile features from superstar artists like The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, but it also spotlighted rising Dreamville rapper JID on the track “Options.” It follows her inclusion of St. Louis rapper Smino on 2019’s Hot Pink track “Won’t Bite.” In a recent interview with Ebro Darden, Doja explained her motivation for putting both artists on her projects.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat, G Herbo, & Big Sean Highlight "Fire Emoji" This Week

With the summer in full swing, numerous artists have been bringing out some incredible projects and it seems like the releases won't be slowing down anytime soon. This is great news for hip-hop fans everywhere, as every single week, they are getting blessed with some huge releases from the biggest artists in the game. Just last week, we saw new albums from Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. This week, we got projects from Yungeen Ace, G Herbo, and even Young Buck, and we're sure some of you are giving these albums a thorough listen.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' No. 1 on Songs of the Summer Chart, Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Hits Top 5

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2021? We're making our way toward the answer, which gets clearer each week on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 12 through Sept. 11). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, & DaBaby Headline This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

For music fans, the summer is a wonderful time as it means an abundance of new tracks and albums are upon us. There is no better feeling than driving with your windows down in the summertime, blasting some new music. The same can be said of walking down a sandy beach as some summer bops play in your headphones. Luckily, our "Fire Emoji" playlist is updated weekly in order to provide you with some of the best songs of the week, regardless of the season.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat ‘Planet Her’ & Tyler, The Creator ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ First Week Sales Projections

Two major albums released this past Friday: Doja Cat’s Planet Her and Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost. While Doja is a creative artist, she still banks upon hit singles to truly deliver and she got a good start with her smash ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA. Tyler, on the other hand, is an alternative rap artist where we don’t expect any radio hits. His album Call Me If You get Lost features Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, NBA Youngboy and more.
Behind Viral Videos929nin.com

This TikToker Looks So Much Like Doja Cat It’s Scary

TikTok user @watashidora83 has gone viral for her uncanny similarity to the "Say So" singer. On the video-sharing app, 19-year-old Natalia has been uploading videos of her lip-syncing to Doja Cat hits. (The real Doja Cat is also on TikTok but seemingly hasn't seen her look-alike just yet.) Along with...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat & Young Rog Lead This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

Doja Cat is truly a force to be reckoned with. She raps, she sings, and her incredibly unique personality bleeds into her artwork effortlessly. On Friday, she slid through with her latest body of work, Planet Her, the singer's third studio album. The fourteen-track project boasts appearances from The Weeknd, Young Thug, and more. So, it only made sense that her latest project would hold dominance on our weekly R&B playlist. "You Right" ft. The Weeknd and "Love To Dream" earned positions on this week's edition of our R&B Season update.

Comments / 2

Community Policy