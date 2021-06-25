Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! to Add Optional In-Game Content-Warnings
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! developers have announced that the game will have optional content warnings prior to graphic scenes. For those unfamiliar, the original Doki Doki Literature Club is a parody and subversion of visual novel dating sims. The goal in these games is romance one out of several of the game’s characters. This does seem to happen with nearly all of the game’s “routes,” but one in particular starts the real game.nichegamer.com