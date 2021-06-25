When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren:

“I didn’t really feel like it would be a great idea for me to come to work putting on some faux suit and be all pumped up with prosthetics,” actress Sarah Paulson said in 2019 about preparing to play the late Clinton scandal whistleblower Linda Tripp in American Crime Story. But when photos later emerged this April of Paulson on set, outlets were quick to emphasize how dramatically different the actress looked. “Unrecognizable” or “barely recognizable” were the most repeated descriptors, as outlets gawked at the slim actress done up in makeup and unmistakeable prosthetics for a full-body transformation into Tripp. “This is going to require a lot of things,” Paulson later said in a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, who giggled that her preparation would likely require more than “just a perm.” “I’ll be wearing a lot of prosthetics and body transformational accoutrements, if that’s a word I can use.”