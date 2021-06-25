Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren:

tvseriesfinale.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show has run for many years on ABC and has been relatively inexpensive to produce. Now, the network is trying something in a similar vein with animals in the wild. How long will it last? Will When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

tvseriesfinale.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When Nature Calls#Anger Management#Fish#Abc#Dvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Helen Mirren, 75, stuns in a flowing floral frock as she gives a thumbs up and joins husband Taylor Hackford at Annette screening as Cannes returns

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in full force after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this time last year. And Helen Mirren showed how she was feeling about the return of the iconic film festival, as she flashed a thumbs up while attending the screening for Annette with her husband Taylor Hackford at the 74th annual ceremony on Tuesday.
CelebritiesExtra

Helen Mirren Reveals Her Favorite Genre

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Helen Mirren as she promoted “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren,” which she narrates. While Helen seems to have done it all, is there a genre that she prefers? She said, “I love a gentle comedy. The absurdity of how we actually are. The ridiculous of us all.”
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Liam Neeson Reveals That Helen Mirren Taught Him How To Drive

Helen Mirren has been a welcome addition to the Fast & Furious franchise and she finally gets behind the wheel for a chase sequence of her own in the ninth installment, something she’s been desperate to do since first boarding the series as Queenie. She serves as matriarch of the Shaw clan, parent to Jason Statham’s Deckard, Luke Evans’ Owen and Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie, and perhaps even wife to Michael Caine if Vin Diesel gets his wish.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren Wants Michael Caine As Her Husband In Fast & Furious 10

John Cena’s Jakob may have recently joined the Fast & Furious universe having never been mentioned once in the last 20 years, although his fractured relationship with Dom was explored through many lengthy flashbacks in the ninth installment, but the Torettos are still outnumbered by the Shaws. Not many people...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Helen Mirren is up for kissing Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel sitting in a tree... Let's just say their Fast & Furious characters had a whole lot of chemistry in that car scene in Fast 9. The Oscar-winning actress, who plays criminal mastermind Magdalene Shaw in the films, finally got to get behind the wheel of a fast car and take Dominic Toretto (Diesel) for a spin down the London Mall.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren’s Fast & Furious 9 Cameo May’ve Taken A Shot At Dwayne Johnson

As the Fast & Furious franchise draws to what’s going to be a spectacularly absurd close when the tenth and eleventh movies have been released, director Justin Lin and leading man Vin Diesel will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the beloved series goes out in a fashion befitting one of the biggest and most popular brands in the history of cinema.
MoviesNME

Faye Dunaway replaces Vanessa Redgrave in Kevin Spacey comeback film

Faye Dunaway will appear alongside Kevin Spacey in his controversial new project The Man Who Drew God. The Italian drama about paedophilia will mark Spacey’s first role on screen since 2017. At the time, multiple accusations by more than 20 men alleged sexual misconduct by the actor. The alleged behaviour took place when Spacey was working at the Old Vic in London between 1995 and 2013.
MoviesSeattle Times

Sunday Best: Helen Mirren effortlessly lights up Cannes red carpet

You might not be in need of a ray of sunshine these days, but here’s one anyway: the always resplendent presence of Helen Mirren, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. Note the magnificent jewels, the casually held sunglasses, the expression of, “Yes, I know I’m glorious, and I’m fine with it.” In other words, another master class from Dame Helen. How nice to see red carpets back again.
Beauty & FashionJezebel

The Enduring Spectacle of Fat Suits in Hollywood

“I didn’t really feel like it would be a great idea for me to come to work putting on some faux suit and be all pumped up with prosthetics,” actress Sarah Paulson said in 2019 about preparing to play the late Clinton scandal whistleblower Linda Tripp in American Crime Story. But when photos later emerged this April of Paulson on set, outlets were quick to emphasize how dramatically different the actress looked. “Unrecognizable” or “barely recognizable” were the most repeated descriptors, as outlets gawked at the slim actress done up in makeup and unmistakeable prosthetics for a full-body transformation into Tripp. “This is going to require a lot of things,” Paulson later said in a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, who giggled that her preparation would likely require more than “just a perm.” “I’ll be wearing a lot of prosthetics and body transformational accoutrements, if that’s a word I can use.”
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Liam Neeson's surprising second act

There was once a time when Liam Neeson was utterly terrified of Mia Farrow. The same Mia Farrow whose slightness made her a pixie-cut icon in "Rosemary's Baby," looking utterly vulnerable to the encroaching forces of evil. The same one who stands a full foot shorter than the 6-foot-4 Neeson, and whose lilting voice quivers against the head winds of his sonorous baritone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy