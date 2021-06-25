Florida Governor DeSantis Deploys State Law Enforcement To The Texas Border

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state law enforcement officers have deployed to Texas to provide additional support in response to the security crisis at the southern border.

Resources from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission(FWC) are deploying today, including more than 50 state law enforcement officers from FDLE, FHP and FWC and mission critical equipment. It is anticipated that personnel will be deployed for 16-day shifts.

Over 20 county sheriff departments have pledged support to provide staffing resources to cover duties typically filled by the deployed officers.

“When the Governors of Texas and Arizona reached out for help, Florida answered the call,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration. In recent months, we have seen people from the terrorist watch list, known sex offenders, and a flood of fentanyl cross over the border. This is a national security crisis, and we must get it under control.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the deployment of law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The EMAC is a national mutual aid system that allows states to share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission related costs.

