QuickBooks accounting software classes offered at Penn College
Learn to run your business better with QuickBooks accounting software classes, two levels of which will be offered this fall at Pennsylvania College of Technology. New users will be introduced to the features of QuickBooks accounting software. Course topics include company setup, working with lists, setting up inventory, selling your product, invoicing for services, processing payments, working with bank accounts, and entering and paying bills.pctoday.pct.edu