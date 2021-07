For most of us, hiccups are an occasional—even amusing—inconvenience. For people who get hiccups for hours a day, however, the spasms can be unbearable. Yet despite the dramatic advances in health care over the past century, people with what are known as intractable hiccups are faced with a carnival of treatments that sound veritably medieval: drinking from the far side of the glass, having someone scare them, even “rectal massage,” according to more than one scientific study.