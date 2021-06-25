Cancel
Photography

“I’ll Make You Bigger Than Life”: A Few of Catherine Opie’s Favorite Portraits

By Christopher Bollen
interviewmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether she’s shooting people or places, portraits or landscapes, the grist of Catherine Opie’s work has always been about the nature of community—or rather the constant, volatile push and pull between the individual self and the larger social unit, whether that unit is firmly cemented in the mainstream (high school football players) or stitched subversively on the sidelines (the West Coast queer leather community). An eponymous new monograph out this summer by Phaidon serves as a reminder of all the reasons the Los Angeles–based artist is one of the most radical and sharp-eyed artists of this century. In many respects, Opie is a formalist, drawing poses from classical painting, but her approach is also humanistic, intent on letting her subjects tell some of their own stories in the resulting image. Here, in celebration of the new book, Opie recalls how a few of her favorite portraits came into focus.

