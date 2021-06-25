Cancel
Gift of Gab, Blackalicious Rapper, Dies at 50

By Logan Blake
Spin
Cover picture for the articleTimothy J. Parker, the Blackalicious rapper known as Gift of Gab, has died. Parker passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 50. The acclaimed rapper known for his nonpareil lyrical flow was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2014, undergoing dialysis several times a week even while on tour. On the last night of his Blackalicious tour, January 31, 2020, things were looking bright for Parker when he underwent a kidney transplant procedure successfully.

