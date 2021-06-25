Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Heat and Infants and Children

San Saba News & Star
 15 days ago

Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are open. Dress infants and children in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Make sure they’re drinking plenty of fluids. Stay away from really cold drinks or drinks with too much sugar. Follow additional tips on how to prevent...

www.sansabanews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Pets#Heat Stroke#Sugar#Fresh Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Hamilton County, OHspectrumnews1.com

Safe Sleep Tour aims to protect infant lives

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Job and Family Services are working to reverse a trend where infant mortality has increased due to unsafe sleeping conditions. Last year, 21 infants passed away from unsafe sleeping situations in Hamilton County, according to Hamilton County Job and Family Services (HCJFS). That's why the organization...
KidsPost Register

Say cheese! Dental hygiene for infants to preteens

Your child’s well-being is your biggest concern and their oral hygiene is an important part of their overall health. The care of your child’s teeth and gums begins with you — you can set them on the right path for a lifetime of excellent oral hygiene. Oral Hygiene for Infants.
Wilmington, DEaappublications.org

Developmental Delay in Infants With Positional Skull Deformity

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Rohde JF, , Goyal NK, , Slovin SR, , et al. Association of positional plagiocephaly...
Slidell, LAThe Slidell Independent

Infant Lifesaver

SLIDELL – The death of a child has often been named as the worst heartbreak in life a parent can go through. But what if you played a part in that death? Suddenly the pain and anguish is unbearable—frequently leading to suicidal attempts, according to St. Tammany Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.
Women's Healthfox5dc.com

The importance of vitamin D for infants

A reduction of exposure to sunlight has caused rising cases of vitamin D deficiency in infants. Dr. Nadia Merchant of the Children's National Medical Center shares tips on how to keep vitamin D levels healthy in both children and adults.
Trafficcoastalpoint.com

Drivers reminded of heat-related dangers to children and pets in hot cars

Delaware was sizzling early this week, with temperatures topping 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. And it’s even hotter inside a car. According to AAA, every nine days across the United States, a child dies while unattended in a hot car. It only takes a few minutes for a car to heat up and become deadly to a child or pet left inside. As summer temperatures rise, more kids are at risk — seven children in the U.S. younger than 5 have died in hot cars since the beginning of the year, AAA representatives noted.
Texarkana, TXMoore News

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, can be dangerous for infants

TEXARKANA, Tx -- Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. The virus is spreading widely across southern states, including Louisiana and Texas. It is typically more prevalent in fall and winter months, but with COVID regulations easing, an unusual summer spike is occurring.
Women's HealthNature.com

Sudden infant death syndrome and the diaphragm: Is there a link?

An April 6 correspondence in Pediatric Research draws attention to the fact that from over 12,500 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) articles on PubMed, only 59 focus on the diaphragm.1 The existing research offers no compelling reasons to exclude the diaphragm from SIDS research. Rather, the question arises: Is there evidence to suggest that the diaphragm should be investigated? In this context, at least seven research areas warrant our attention:
ApparelWREG

Best infant life jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most infants love playing in the water, so parents should take every precaution necessary to make sure their child will be safe. If you have older children, don’t grab one of their life jackets for your infant. Infant life jackets...
Houston County, MNhometownsource.com

Woman-Infant-Child Clinics available

WIC Clinics are available by phone on these dates: July 7, 8 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 507-725-5816 for an appointment. Houston County WIC continues to provide nutrition education and food benefits, however all WIC appointments will take place over the phone. If your economic situation...
Irving, TXramblernewspapers.com

Police Warn Against Co-sleeping With Infants

Irving—After two separate incidents caused infants’ deaths, Irving police are warning parents about the dangers…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Never Touch It Without Gloves & a Mask, Experts Warn

As kids, many of us grew up playing outside with no fear, touching all kinds of different bugs and insects, no matter how big or slimy they were. While most of us have grown up to become a little more fearful of creepy, crawly things, others are still not afraid to pick up a stray bug here or there, especially in an effort to shoo it away. But you'll need to exercise a bit of caution when it comes to one pervasive insect in particular. Experts are sounding the alarm about a tiny bug that you should never pick up with your bare hands because it could harm you. Read on to find out what kind of insect experts say you should only be touching if you're covered up with gloves, a mask, and long-sleeved clothing.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Public HealthPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local health experts recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals

With the Delta variant becoming more widespread around the world and in the U.S., many people are beginning to wonder if they should start wearing a mask again. Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease doctor at Spectrum Health, says there’s still some things we don’t know about the Delta variant. But for those who have not been vaccinated, like children under the age of 12, it wouldn’t hurt to take safety measures.
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy