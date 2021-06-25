How to Use the Chown Command in Linux to Change File Ownership
On Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don't have the appropriate permission, you won't be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a "change owner" (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let's see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.