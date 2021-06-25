Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Use the Chown Command in Linux to Change File Ownership

By Alain Francois
maketecheasier.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don’t have the appropriate permission, you won’t be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a “change owner” (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let’s see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.

www.maketecheasier.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#The Command#Ls L#Certnew Cer Rw R#Maketechpublic R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarephoronix.com

Linux Developers Discuss A Global Counter For Block/Disk Changes

Microsoft and systemd developers are proposing a global counter for block device changes for the Linux kernel to better track changes and having a unique system-wide number for disk and other block device changes rather than on a per-disk basis. This monotonically increasing number is system-wide and would be used...
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to make hard drive bigger in VirtualBox on Linux

Is your Virtualbox VM’s hard drive too small? Want to make it bigger but can’t figure out what to do to accomplish that? Don’t worry! We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to make hard drives bigger in Virtualbox!. Please note that in order...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Convert CSV to Excel (XLS or XLSX) using Command line in Windows 10

Here is a tutorial to convert CSV to XLS or XLSX using the command-line interface in Windows 10. There are multiple ways to convert a CSV file to Excel formats (XLS, XLSX). You can use Microsoft Excel, a dedicated converter freeware, or an online tool to perform the conversion. But, did you know that you can also use Windows command-line interface to convert CVS to Excel? And, you don’t even need any third-party tool for that? If not, this tutorial will be pleasantly surprising for you.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Reset the User Password in Linux WSL

Windows Subsystem for Linux allows you to run a Linux terminal within a Windows 10 environment. One of the best features of WSL is that it automatically logs you in as a default user as soon as you bring up the WSL terminal. And all this happens without the user’s default password.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Download and Install Signal Desktop on Linux

Signal is a free and cross-platform messaging service that employs end-to-end encryption to facilitate a secure platform for exchanging encrypted text, media, and calls. If you're a Signal user or want to try the app, you should install Signal Desktop on your computer to access conversations from the Signal app on your smartphone or go back and forth between them on your smartphone and desktop as the need be.
SoftwareMacworld

Master the macOS command line: How to delete files and folders using Terminal

When it comes to quickly taking care of daily tasks, the command line can be both powerful and dangerous. Take the commands in this article as an example: the rm command allows you to remove (or delete) files. The rmdir command does the same to directories (also know as folders). But be careful: Unlike when you move files to the Trash from the Finder, there’s no way to get them back if you use these commands.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to restore the Registry using Command Prompt in Windows 10

Making changes to Windows Registry can have catastrophic effects on your system’s performance, if not done accurately. The Windows Registry houses the settings for system processes and apps so that they can operate correctly and modifying them can cause irrevocable damage to your Windows 10 system, going to the extent where your computer may not even boot again.
Computersphoronix.com

The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14

Given the dominance of Linux-based devices from embedded/mobile (Android) through data centers and Linux powering all sorts of equipment, the networking subsystem updates for new Linux kernel merge windows continues to be very lively with new hardware support and never-ending improvements and new features. With the Linux 5.14 merge window...
addictivetips.com

How to play Battlefield V on Linux

Battlefield V is the 16th entry in the first-person shooter developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. In the game, players compete against each other in historical battles, with 64 players at a time. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make it work on Linux. Getting Battlefield...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Hands on with Windows 11 File Explorer’s command bar, context menu

Microsoft has now started rolling out Windows 11 Build 22000.51 to testers in the Windows Insider program with centered Start menu, taskbar, and a new experience for Action Center/taskbar flyouts. In addition to these big improvements, Windows 11 also comes with a modern interface for File Explorer. The overall File...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Securely Delete Files in Linux Using shred

When you delete a file on your computer, the system clears the blocks in your storage by removing the reference to the file. The file doesn't disappear suddenly and is still accessible using advanced software, which might not be what you want. Anyone with a file recovery tool can extract...
Softwareuiowa.edu

Introduction to Linux (Using Argon)

"Intro to Linux (using Argon)" is a two-hour general purpose introductory session intended for anyone who plans to use the Linux environment for research. The following lessons are featured:. Basics of Linux using an HPC Cluster. Shell and some basic commands. Files, data and process management and utilities/helper programs. This...
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Stellaris on Linux

Stellaris is a strategy game developed and published by Paradox Interactive. In the game, the player explores space, manages their own empire, and establishes diplomacy with other worlds. Stellaris was released on Linux a while ago. However, it only works on Linux through Steam. In this guide, we’ll show you...
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Galactic Civilizations III on Linux

Galactic Civilizations III is a strategy game developed by Stardock for Windows PCs. It is a sequel to Galactic Civilizations II and was first released in 2015. There’s currently no native port for Linux, but it is easy to get it working on Linux with some tweaks. Here’s how. Getting...
ComputersTechRepublic

Linux 101: How to find drive space usage from the command line

If you need to know how much space remains on those drives connected to your server, the information is but a quick command away. Jack Wallen shows you how. How much space remains on your Linux server hard drives? It's not a trick question, and it's one you should immediately know how to answer.
Softwarefreecodecamp.org

Linux List Processes – How to Check Running Processes

Every day, developers use various applications and run commands in the terminal. These applications can include a browser, code editor, terminal, video conferencing app, or music player. For each of these software applications that you open or commands you run, it creates a process or task. One beautiful feature of...
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Sniper Elite on Linux

Sniper Elite is a tactical shooter developed by Rebellion Developments and published by MC2 France. In it, the player is a sniper and takes orders to assassinate enemies in the WWII era. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up on Linux. Getting Sniper Elite working on...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to manually install a Driver using a .INF File in Windows 11/10

Device drivers play a very important role in letting several hardware components on your computer function properly. Things like a video card or your motherboard require you to have updated drivers installed if you want them working well. Installing appropriate drivers can be a tough nut to crack for those who are inexperienced at it, but most of the time the files for these drivers come in the form of executable installers. You may have seen these, files with extensions like .exe and .msi.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Use procfs to Get System Related Information in Linux

If you look at the Linux filesystem, you may have noticed a /proc directory with many weird numbers and other files inside it. What does this directory do? It actually contains a lot of useful information associated with your Linux system and the running processes. This article will discuss the...
Computerscnx-software.com

Linux 5.13 Release – Notable changes, Arm, MIPS and RISC-V architectures

Linus Torvalds has just announced the release of Linux 5.13:. So we had quite the calm week since rc7, and I see no reason to delay 5.13. The shortlog for the week is tiny, with just 88 non-merge commits (and a few of those are just reverts). It’s a fairly random mix of fixes, and being so small I’d just suggest people scan the appended shortlog for what happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy