How long have you been working at Chapman / how did you get here?. I have been working here at Chapman since 2010. After graduating I was given the opportunity to stay on as an assistant coach on the Men’s Lacrosse Team. From there moved over to Women’s Lacrosse Assistant Coach in 2014 then moved up to Head Coach starting in 2016. I am a Southern California kid through and through so the opportunity to stay in a place I love at a University that I love has been amazing.