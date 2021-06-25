‘Black Panther 2’ to Film in Worcester This Summer

The sequel film to “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will be filming in Worcester beginning this summer, according to Spectrum News. Sources said that the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 Disney film “Black Panther” will film scenes in Worcester over the next few months, including at Worcester Police Department headquarters. Edgar Luna, the city of Worcester’s Economic Development Office business development manager, said, “We are lucky to have a major Disney production filming here in the next couple of months. It was a movie that was extremely successful in 2018. We are pleased they have selected us.” He also mentioned that the film’s technical department is in the city this week to scout and inspect filming locations. The majority of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be filmed in Atlanta starting next month, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but some scenes will be shot here in Massachusetts.