Ocean County Woman Indicted For Killing Three Dogs

TOMS RIVER – A Toms River woman has been indicted for animal cruelty after abandoning three dogs which resulted in their deaths.

On November 11, 2019, the Lacey Township Police Department received reports about dogs being possibly abandoned in the home. When they arrived at the house, they determined it was indeed abandoned and police discovered the remains of three dogs.

An investigation by Detectives from the Lacey Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Allissa DeStefano, 30, of Toms River, was responsible for the care of the dogs and had abandoned them in the home, which resulted in their death. Subsequently, DeStefano was arrested without incident, and processed at the Lacey Township Police Department.

On June 25, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that DeStefano was indicted on three counts of Animal Cruelty.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Carr who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lacey Township Police Department for their collaborative efforts relative to this investigation resulting in DeStefano’s indictment.

These charges are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.