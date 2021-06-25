NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: This Stat Shows Why The Hawks Made a Great Trade Getting Lou Williams For Rajon Rondo

The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers made a trade at the trading deadline that was based around Lou Williams to the Hawks and Rajon Rondo to the Clippers.

Details of the trade on March 25 can be seen in a Tweet below from Hoop Central, who cited The Atheltic's Shams Charania.

Williams has been having a good post-season for the Hawks, while Rondo has not been having a good post-season for the Clippers.

The stat below from StatMuse in a Tweet shows just how drastically different they have been for their teams.

