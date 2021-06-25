Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: This Stat Shows Why The Hawks Made a Great Trade Getting Lou Williams For Rajon Rondo

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 15 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers made a trade at the trading deadline that was based around Lou Williams to the Hawks and Rajon Rondo to the Clippers.

Details of the trade on March 25 can be seen in a Tweet below from Hoop Central, who cited The Atheltic's Shams Charania.

Williams has been having a good post-season for the Hawks, while Rondo has not been having a good post-season for the Clippers.

The stat below from StatMuse in a Tweet shows just how drastically different they have been for their teams.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Atlanta Hawks#Hoop Central#Atheltic#Statmuse#The Los Angeles Clippers#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAYardbarker

Lou Williams has cool message on social media after Hawks’ playoff exit

Lou Williams’ midseason trade to the Atlanta Hawks worked out after all. Williams posted a message on social media Sunday, a day after the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran guard alluded to his trade to Atlanta as a “blessing in disguise” and even hinted at a possible return with the hashtag “#thinkimcomingback.”
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Impressive as starter

Williams recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks. Williams got the start at point guard and looked impressive, as he delivered his best scoring performance since April 20, when he scored 22 points against the Magic. This was just the second time Williams has scored in double digits during the current playoff run, though, and the availability of Trae Young (ankle) for Game 5 will determine what kind of role Williams will have going forward. If Young is out, the veteran will probably remain in the starting lineup, but if Young returns, then Williams will head back to the bench.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Puts up 17 points

Williams notched 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks. Williams got a second straight start with Trae Young (foot) sidelined, and while he cleared the 15-point mark for the second game in a row, it's also worth mentioning he turned the ball over a whopping six times. Williams' role for Game 6 remains up in the air, and his usage will be strictly tied to Young's availability, but he has already proven to be an effective scorer and ballhandler if the star floor general ends up being out once again.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Awarded another start

Williams is in the starting lineup for Game 5 against Milwaukee. Williams will be making his second straight start in the absence of Trae Young (foot) for Thursday's Game 5 in Milwaukee. The 6-1 guard thrived in the new role during Game 4 when he put up 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes. He should continue to be the primary ball-handler and one of the go-to scorers alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Hueter while Young remains sidelined.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: 5 prospects to target with the 20th pick

With the Atlanta Hawks out of the playoffs, attention turns to the 2021 NBA Draft, set to take place later this month. That means getting familiar with the incoming class of rookies. It is a bit odd after last season’s condensed timeline saw the draft take place last November. Regardless, it’s time for teams to add to their cores.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Back to bench

Williams will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 6 against the Bucks. Williams will return to a bench role with Trae Young (foot) back in the starting five after a two-game absence. In the first three games of the series as a reserve, Williams averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.
NBABleacher Report

1 Surprise Trade Target for Every NBA Team

Every NBA team's offseason goal is to enter the upcoming campaign better than it exited the last one. Franchise-specific aims vary depending on where the club in question sits on the rebuilding-to-contending spectrum, but they all want to get better. The available tools: internal development, free agency, the draft and...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 NBA Draft Profiles: Atlanta Hawks

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29. With the draft coming up, The Game Haus will be doing draft profiles for each NBA team. NBA squads will be analyzed, team needs will be addressed and potential targets will be discussed. Today, the Atlanta Hawks’ 2021 NBA Draft...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Lou Williams looking for a multi-year deal

John Collins isn’t the only Atlanta free agent set to hit the open market this summer. The Hawks also have to decide whether or not they want to bring back their backup point guard Lou Williams. Just the other day, Williams posted a not so cryptic Instagram post with the hashtag — ithinkimcomingback.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: What's Next for Hawks' Lou Williams?

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lou Williams just wrapped up a half-a-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks. Following his roller coaster of a season where he contemplated retirement after getting traded by the Los Angeles Clippers and ended up in a situation with the overachieving Atlanta Hawks, who made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Williams is set to become a free agent.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lou Williams drops massive hint on future with Hawks

Lou Williams is set to be an unrestricted free agent this 2021 offseason, but after a memorable run with the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs, he’s considering coming back. Of course nothing is set in stone yet as the contract and money should work for both sides. While the Hawks will likely consider bringing back Lou Will after what he has shown in the postseason, it is still unknown how much he’ll ask and if the team can match it, especially with John Collins’ deal being the team’s priority.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy