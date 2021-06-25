NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Paul George Has The Longest Streak In Clippers Post-Season History

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 3's 106-92 win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

George has scored 25+ points in eight straight playoff games, and that is a Clippers franchise-record, according to ESPN's SportsCenter ( see Tweet below).

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

