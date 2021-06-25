Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center to open as an emergency cooling shelter in response to forecasted record breaking heat
With forecasted record breaking temperatures over the weekend through Monday, June 28, the Human Services Department announced the planned opening of an 24-hour cooling shelter to provide relief from the elements for individuals experiencing homelessness. The cooling shelter will be open from 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The shelter will be operated by the Salvation Army with capacity for 73 individuals. Meals will be provided to guests by OSL.
To support those living unsheltered in the excessive heat, over the coming days, the HOPE Team, in partnership with outreach providers, will be conducting welfare checks, handing out water and basic needs supplies, and providing other supports, including transportation to cooling centers and shelter.
Lake City Community Center (15321 28th Ave NE), which has been serving as a day center, will be open this weekend and Seattle Parks and Recreation has arranged for evaporative cooling at that location. There will be extended hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Day Centers for People Experiencing Homelessness
- The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center, 4th Ave & Jefferson Street
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 7 days-a-week
- Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center), 1265 S Main St suite 105
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday (NEW EXTENDED HOURS) / 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave NE
- Hours: 9 a.m – 6 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday/ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday
- Urban Rest Stop -Downtown, 1924 Ninth Avenue
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sat. -Sun. / 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Mon. – Fri.
- Women’s Day Center, 1830 9th Ave
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturday / 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- God’s Lil Acre, 12521 33rd Ave NE
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Immanuel Community Services, 1215 Thomas St
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center, 77 S Washington St
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday
- Urban Rest Stop – Ballard, 2014-B NW 57th St
- Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
For more information on cooling center locations and updated guidance on staying cool during the extreme heat – read the Mayor’s June 24 press release.