Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center to open as an emergency cooling shelter in response to forecasted record breaking heat

With forecasted record breaking temperatures over the weekend through Monday, June 28, the Human Services Department announced the planned opening of an 24-hour cooling shelter to provide relief from the elements for individuals experiencing homelessness. The cooling shelter will be open from 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The shelter will be operated by the Salvation Army with capacity for 73 individuals. Meals will be provided to guests by OSL.

To support those living unsheltered in the excessive heat, over the coming days, the HOPE Team, in partnership with outreach providers, will be conducting welfare checks, handing out water and basic needs supplies, and providing other supports, including transportation to cooling centers and shelter.

Lake City Community Center (15321 28th Ave NE), which has been serving as a day center, will be open this weekend and Seattle Parks and Recreation has arranged for evaporative cooling at that location. There will be extended hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Day Centers for People Experiencing Homelessness

The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center, 4th Ave & Jefferson Street

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 7 days-a-week

Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center), 1265 S Main St suite 105

Hours: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday (NEW EXTENDED HOURS) / 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave NE

Hours: 9 a.m – 6 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday/ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday

Urban Rest Stop -Downtown, 1924 Ninth Avenue

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sat. -Sun. / 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Mon. – Fri.

Women’s Day Center, 1830 9th Ave

Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturday / 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

God’s Lil Acre, 12521 33rd Ave NE

Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Immanuel Community Services, 1215 Thomas St

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center, 77 S Washington St

Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday

Urban Rest Stop – Ballard, 2014-B NW 57th St

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

For more information on cooling center locations and updated guidance on staying cool during the extreme heat – read the Mayor’s June 24 press release.