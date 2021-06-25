Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center to open as an emergency cooling shelter in response to forecasted record breaking heat

By Homelessness Response
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 15 days ago

With forecasted record breaking temperatures over the weekend through Monday, June 28, the Human Services Department announced the planned opening of an 24-hour cooling shelter to provide relief from the elements for individuals experiencing homelessness. The cooling shelter will be open from 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The shelter will be operated by the Salvation Army with capacity for 73 individuals. Meals will be provided to guests by OSL.

To support those living unsheltered in the excessive heat, over the coming days, the HOPE Team, in partnership with outreach providers, will be conducting welfare checks, handing out water and basic needs supplies, and providing other supports, including transportation to cooling centers and shelter.

Lake City Community Center (15321 28th Ave NE), which has been serving as a day center, will be open this weekend and Seattle Parks and Recreation has arranged for evaporative cooling at that location. There will be extended hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Day Centers for People Experiencing Homelessness

  • The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center, 4th Ave & Jefferson Street
  • Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 7 days-a-week
  • Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center), 1265 S Main St suite 105
  • Hours: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday (NEW EXTENDED HOURS) / 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday
  • Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave NE
  • Hours: 9 a.m – 6 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday/ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday
  • Urban Rest Stop -Downtown, 1924 Ninth Avenue
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sat. -Sun. / 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Mon. – Fri.
  • Women’s Day Center, 1830 9th Ave
  • Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturday / 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday
  • God’s Lil Acre, 12521 33rd Ave NE
  • Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday
  • Immanuel Community Services, 1215 Thomas St
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday – Friday
  • Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center, 77 S Washington St
  • Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday
  • Urban Rest Stop – Ballard, 2014-B NW 57th St
  • Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday

For more information on cooling center locations and updated guidance on staying cool during the extreme heat – read the Mayor’s June 24 press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsVPb_0afFllg100
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

252
Followers
930
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
City
Ballard, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Center#Cooling Center#Record Breaking#Fisher Pavilion#The Salvation Army#Osl#The Hope Team#Women S Day Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation and the United Indians of All Tribes excited about progress for the Northwest Native Canoe Center at Lake Union Park

Seattle Park and Recreation (SPR) and the United Indians of All Tribes (UIATF) are happy to announce the design of the Canoe Carving House, as part of the Northwest Native Canoe Center, is moving forward with the goal of being under construction in 2022. The community-initiated project will celebrate the canoe culture that is dominant among the Pacific Northwest coastal tribes and will be located on the west shore of Lake Union in Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N. The facility will have a green-roof and will provide space for an ongoing Native American canoe carving program, and storage for canoes that will be hand-launched into the lake during operating hours. Docents will also explain the Northwest Native American skills and beliefs used over generations in building canoes.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation to extend temporary early closure time of 10 p.m. at Alki Beach Park through September 12, 2021

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) will extend the temporary early closure time of 10 p.m. at Alki Beach Park (2665 Alki Ave. SW) through September 12, 2021. SPR originally piloted a temporary early closure time of 10 p.m. over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Based on positive community feedback, as well as continued concerns around illegal activity and public safety issues at Alki Beach Park over the busy summer months, SPR has decided to extend the temporary early closing. The park will close daily at 10:00 p.m. (instead of 11:30 p.m.) and reopen as normal at 4:30 a.m.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation needs input on concept designs for Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in an Online Open House on Thursday, July 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. for the Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation. Please register in advance for this event at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y09CPAIrS5C1rA8uc6EycA (Please note this weblink is a corrected updated...
Washington StatePosted by
Seattle, Washington

Get ready for the new WA Clean Buildings Performance Standards

Think the new Washington Clean Buildings Performance Standards are on the distant horizon? Here are 7 reasons to help change your mind…. Commercial buildings will be required to meet the energy targets set forth in the Washington State Clean Buildings Performance Standards by June 1, 2026, for buildings larger than 220,000 sq ft, June 1, 2027, for buildings over 90,000 sq ft, and June 1, 2028, for buildings over 50,000 sq ft. There are multiple requirements of the bill – by getting started early you will avoid last-minute panic and you can gain these benefits:
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

If you got it, a truck brought it. The Seattle Freight Advisory Board is seeking new members!

COVID-19 crystalized for many Seattleites how important the movement of goods and services is to a thriving city. SDOT is looking for people interested in the efficient movement of goods to participate on the Seattle Freight Advisory Board. Topics range from how to balance competing demands for our streets and curb space to innovative studies and pilot programs in partnership with the University of Washington.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Japanese Garden to host Garden Party on Aug. 12, 2021

On August 12th, 2021 the Seattle Japanese Garden will be hosting Garden Party, an in-person celebration and fundraising event. Please join Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Arboretum Foundation for this belated celebration of the Garden’s 60th anniversary. The party will be held in the garden from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will feature traditional Japanese food and drink enjoyed in the lush and tranquil setting of the garden.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation to close lifeguarded beach at Seward Park beginning on Wednesday, July 7 due to staffing shortage

A staffing shortage means that Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) must close the lifeguarded swimming beach at Seward Park. Because of difficulties hiring enough qualified people this summer, together with residual staffing impacts from the pandemic, there just aren’t enough lifeguards for all the planned swimming beaches. SPR based the decision to close Seward Park beach on a combination of equity considerations, geographic distribution, and proximity to other open beaches.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

We distributed 1,569 ORCA Recovery cards last week!

A few weeks ago, we announced our new ORCA Recovery Card program. We are happy to report that, in partnership with the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON), we have distributed 1,569 six-month unlimited ORCA cards to help get Seattle employees to work affordably and efficiently!. We distributed these cards to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Laurie Russ, Senior Regulatory Affairs Analyst

Role: I manage the consultant procurement process for multiple business units for the procurement and contracting of equipment, goods, and services, including architects and engineers, small works, and other procurements. Background. Hometown:. Santa Rosa, Calif. Alma Mater: University of Phoenix. Discipline/Trade of Study: Network design/psychology. Tell us about your family:...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

HSD Staff Respond to Record-Breaking Heatwave

In response to record-breaking heat over the last week, City of Seattle’s Human Services Department (HSD) employees were in touch with our unsheltered and aging neighbors, worked to set up and staff cooling centers and shelters, assisted in water distribution and logistics, and prepared to serve residents in need and respond to requests from emergency operations.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation to temporarily close Alki Beach Park at 10:00 p.m. over the holiday weekend

Park will open at 4:30 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. beginning on July 2 through July 5, 2021. Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is implementing new temporary closing hours at Alki Beach Park (2665 Alki Ave. SW) beginning on Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5. The park will close daily at 10:00 p.m. (instead of 11:30 p.m.) and reopen as normal at 4:30 a.m.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Green Lake inner walking path slated for new paint stripe July 7 and 8, 2021

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) will work with Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) on July 7 and 8 to re-paint the middle stripe on the inner loop path around Green Lake. The work will take place from 7:30 pm to approximately 6 am the next morning on both days. No overall closure of the path is required, but park visitors are asked to be mindful of the large truck, painting equipment and crews that will slowly traverse the loop. “Wet paint” signs will be placed on safety cones to mark the section of the path being worked on, and visitors are asked to avoid stepping on the new line as the paint is drying.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Shimmering Green and Skagit Gneiss

Every year, the North Cascades National Park Complex welcomes hundreds of visitors looking for outdoor activities among the stunning vistas of the North Cascades. And there are few sights more Instagram-worthy than the shimmering green waters of Diablo Lake, one of the reservoirs at Seattle City Light’s Skagit Hydroelectric Project.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Arts, Culture, Education and Fitness Highlight July at Seattle Center

SEATTLE CENTER (July 1, 2021): As we enter the month of July, we are approaching the other end of the global pandemic, a sixteen-month journey that has changed event production “at Seattle Center.” This month transitions from a focus on all the outstanding virtual activities offered by Seattle Center-based organizations and programs to a broader look at virtual and in-person happenings on the grounds. Here is our list of things to do virtually (V) and in person (IP) at Seattle Center during the month of July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy