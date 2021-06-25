Kids’ Bike Parade in Todd Co. set for July 3rd

The Todd County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a children’s bike parade on July 3, along with the many activities taking place to celebrate the Fourth of July. According to a news release, the Bike Parade is the third event in the Chamber of Commerce “Summer of Fun 2021” event series. The next event will be a pinewood derby at the Trenton Community Center on August 21, then will finish with cave tours at the Sharon Grove Community Park on September 6.