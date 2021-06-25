Cancel
Todd County, KY

Kids’ Bike Parade in Todd Co. set for July 3rd

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Todd County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a children’s bike parade on July 3, along with the many activities taking place to celebrate the Fourth of July. According to a news release, the Bike Parade is the third event in the Chamber of Commerce “Summer of Fun 2021” event series. The next event will be a pinewood derby at the Trenton Community Center on August 21, then will finish with cave tours at the Sharon Grove Community Park on September 6.

whopam.com
