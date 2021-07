When it comes to the Tales franchise it’s one that’s been around for ages. It’s a JRPG that has a following but it’s one that didn’t quite break through too significantly in various markets compared to the likes of Final Fantasy or Dragon’s Quest. Regardless, it’s still a solid video game franchise that has a large group of players eager to dive into the latest installments. The previous mainline entry installment might have been the biggest in general with more adopters finding this IP.