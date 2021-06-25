Southwest pledges no checked bag fees policy will stay

Airlines May Be Forced To Refund Fees if Bags Are Delayed!. If you’ve ever suffered the anguish of having your luggage delayed after a long, stressful flight, you’ll love this story. A new proposal aims to refund passengers if their bags are excessively delayed. The Transportation Dept will propose that airlines refund your fees on checked baggage if the bags are not delivered to passengers within 12 hours of landing in the U.S. The fine will allow 25 hours for International flights. In addition, if a passenger pays for internet access and the flight does not have it, or there is an outage on the flight, the proposal states passengers get reimbursed for the additional fee. If the proposal passes the changes could take effect by next Summer.