Southwest pledges no checked bag fees policy will stay

By Julia Musto
FOXBusiness
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines will not charge for checked bags for the foreseeable future, according to outgoing CEO Gary Kelly and his successor, Bob Jordan. "I will say emphatically that we will not charge for bags,'' Jordan said in an interview with USA Today. "And there will be no [ticket] change fees.''

