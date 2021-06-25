Cancel
Mykki Blanco Sound Happy on ‘Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep’

By Mick Jacobs
PopMatters
Cover picture for the articleThough it arrives ten years into their career, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep serves as a great entry point for people looking to meet Mykki Blanco. They sound their most accessible, but their sense of daring remains at the forefront of their artistry. If you missed the lead single “Free Ride”, Mykki Blanco’s Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep will come as a surprise. Blanco’s always been fearless, but this album emphasizes a new side of it. In the past, their boldness led them to devour raw octopus on darkened street corners and tear apart garbage bags with their bare teeth (witnessed by me).

