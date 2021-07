Kristen DeVoy's five-year-old daughter Leia recently finished her first year of school in Boston. And what a year it was. The little girl who wears tutus and plays with dolls became anxious and irritable when she had to go to "Zoom school" for hours every day. Even after she returned to school and reconnected with her playmates at Tynan Elementary School in South Boston this spring, the personal effects of the pandemic on her lingered.