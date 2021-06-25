iMac 24-inch Review: The Apple M1 changes the game
Imagine an 11-inch tablet that’s 5.9mm thick that has the power of a laptop. Imagine an all-in-one PC with a screen that’s 11.5mm thick and has no external base with the internal components. Imagine an aluminum laptop that weighs 2.8 pounds and has more power than a lot of gaming PCs. Now imagine that all of these things, from the 11-inch tablet to the all-in-one desktop PC, have the same processor. That’s the world that we’re living in right now with Apple’s M1 chip. It’s insane.www.xda-developers.com