You may know him as Batman, Doc Holliday, Jim Morrison, or "Iceman," but he's simply Val Kilmer. Amazon Prime Video has revealed the official trailer for Val, a new documentary that tells the story of the actor through the lens of his own home movies, slicing together forty years worth of footage that he shot himself in his down time, on set, and in recent years after his cancer diagnosis. Directed by Leo Scott & Ting Poo, with Kilmer himself naturally getting the "Cinematography by" credit, the film is scheduled to be released on streaming on August 6 and will have its world premiere at the Cannes film festival this week.