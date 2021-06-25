Cancel
Energy Industry

Curtiss-Wright Joins DOE-Funded Project to Develop Nuclear Reactors’ Digital Twin Tech; Lynn Bamford Quoted

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtiss-Wright will take part in a multidisciplinary team working on the Secure Automation for Advanced Reactor Innovation initiative aimed at developing digital twin technologies to be installed in nuclear power plants. The University of Michigan-led Project SAFARI is one of the nine programs under the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s Generating...

blog.executivebiz.com
