Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

AeroVironment-NASA Team Explores New Mars Helicopter Concept

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAeroVironment and NASA plan to design a hexacopter for using data from demonstrations of the Ingenuity robotic helicopter on Mars, SpaceNews reported Thursday. The partnership is exploring a new six-rotor unmanned aerial vehicle concept, dubbed Mars Science Helicopter, with a maximum payload capacity of 5 kilograms. “We’re trying to look...

blog.executivebiz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars 2020#Spacenews#Ingenuity Mars Helicopter#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 9 July, 2021

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

New color photos taken by a NASA ingenious helicopter on Mars

NASA’s innovative helicopter made its ninth flight on the rocky surface of Mars on July 5, taking color photographs of the landscape for the first time. The pictures show the exteriors showing the connections between the major geological units on the ground of the Jessore crater. Scientists believe that this formation is the dry bed of an ancient lake, which will become a particularly interesting region for searching for signs of life.
Aerospace & Defensefoxillinois.com

NASA's new mission: Repairing the Hubble space telescope

NASA's Hubble space telescopes 30-yearlong observation mission may be over, unless NASA can fix a new problem aboard the orbiting telescope. NASA says Hubble’s payload computer went offline back on June 13, since then, NASA has been troubleshooting to find out what’s wrong. So far, attempts to bring it back online have not been successful.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

DARPA Deploys Laser Communications Demo Satellites for Blackjack Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has launched two spacecraft under the Blackjack program in an effort to demonstrate advanced laser communications terminals. DARPA said Wednesday the pair of Mandrake 2 satellites reached orbit in late June as part of the SpaceX Transporter 2 launch and are currently undergoing checkout and commissioning.
Astronomyhackaday.com

Checking Up On Earth’s Sister Planet: NASA’s Upcoming Venus Missions

Even as we bask in the knowledge that our neighboring planet Mars is currently home to a multitude of still functional landers, a triplet of rovers and with an ever-growing satellite network as well as the first ever flying drone on another planet, our other neighboring planet Venus is truly playing the wallflower, with Japan’s Akatsuki orbiter as the lone active Venusian mission right now.
AstronomyMarie Claire

Mars Needs Women

A low-budget sci-fi movie from 1968 begins with this ominous broadcast from alien invaders headed for Earth: “Mars needs women!”. The best and brightest scientists from Planet Earth are currently working on making that trip in the other direction. In the process, they're testing a theory that women could be the most efficient option for colonizing the Red Planet. HI-SEAS, the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation complex, recently concluded a one-month all-female mission simulation to examine how such a crew would handle life where only Mars Rovers have gone before. Located about 8,200 feet above sea level on the Big Island’s Mauna Loa mountain range, the HI-SEAS habitat is a 1,200-square-feet dome perched on the land’s Martian-like geology of rocks and lava. It has already served as the site of multiple long-term (four months to a year) simulated missions for NASA and a variety of private research groups.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Rocket Report: SLS not available for science, OneWeb reaches milestone

Welcome to Edition 4.06 of the Rocket Report! After years and years of promises, the era of suborbital space tourism is really and truly upon us. What a weekend we have coming up in launch: Richard Branson is set to make his long-awaited spaceflight aboard the rocket-powered VSS Unity on Sunday morning. I'll be onsite, in New Mexico, to take in the scene and report back.
EconomyExecutiveBiz

AeroVironment Launches New Ground Control System for UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled a new ground-based platform designed to facilitate the command and control operations of unmanned aircraft systems. The company said Wednesday its Crysalis platform uses intuitive user experience to serve as a ground control system for AeroVironment-made UAS. Crysalis consists of hardware, software and antennas and features a...
Aerospace & DefenseStamford Advocate

NASA Astronaut Ron Garan Marks 10-year Anniversary of Last Spacewalk of the Space Shuttle Era

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A decade ago, NASA Astronauts Ron Garan and Mike Fossum, conducted the sole spacewalk of the STS-135 mission. That mission was the last flight of Space Shuttle Atlantis and the last flight of the Space Shuttle Program. The spacewalk was a significant event as it signified not only the closing of one chapter of our nation’s space program but also the opening of a new chapter that will see astronauts leave Low Earth Orbit to explore the moon, Mars, and beyond.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 7 July, 2021- SpaceX CRS-22 Dragon Undocking Set for Thursday

SpaceX CRS-22 undocking is planned for Thursday, July 8 at 10:35 a.m. EDT, with NASA TV coverage scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams continue to monitor the weather and splashdown locations. Certain parameters like wind speeds and wave heights must be within certain limits to ensure the safety of the recovery teams, the science, and the spacecraft. Additional opportunities are available on July 9 and 10. The space freighter's departure had been scheduled for earlier this week but was postponed due to weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

ESA resumes ExoMars parachute tests

WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency has resumed tests of the parachutes for its ExoMars lander, a system whose problems contributed to a two-year delay in the mission’s launch. ESA conducted two high-altitude drop tests using balloons flown from Kiruna, Sweden, in late June. Those tests were designed to see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy