Estes Industries Spins Out New Company for Small Solid Rocket Motors; Karl Kulling Quoted

GreenPower Motor Company On Verge Of Breakout Year. GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ: GP), as small as it is, has got something that most other EV startups don't have. The company has orders, production, deliveries, and more importantly, revenue and even positive earnings. What it also has is a focus that keeps it out of the higher-competition POV Market and one that is supported by secular tailwinds. The company manufactures electrically powered vehicles for the cargo, delivery, transit, School Bus, and RV markets. Not only is the company well-positioned for recreational trends but also for industrial expansion and infrastructure spending as well, and all of which include a massive push to electrification.