Estes Industries Spins Out New Company for Small Solid Rocket Motors; Karl Kulling Quoted

By Nichols Martin
ExecutiveBiz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstes Industries has launched a new company that will market small solid rocket motors and provide a wide range of engineering services for the said the offerings. Estes Energetics, the newly established spin-off company, said Thursday it will offer research and development, prototyping, manufacturing, integration and testing services to aerospace customers in need of solid rocket motors.

blog.executivebiz.com
#Rocket#Estes Energetics#Bell Flight#Avidyne Goodyear#Aurora Flight Sciences#The U S Air Force#Navy
