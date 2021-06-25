Cancel
Batesville, IN

Joseph E. Lake

By Weigel Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Lake, 57, of Batesville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 23 after a long battle with melanoma. He was born on December 2, 1963 to his proud parents Walter and Reba (Jones) Lake and spent his childhood in Centerville, Indiana. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1982. Joe was known for his amazing athletic ability although he also excelled in the classroom. During the 1980’s, Joe was simply known as “Joe Lake the Runner”. He received numerous awards and records for long-distance running in cross country and track. He went on to run at both Hanover College and the University of Southern Indiana where he continued to set and beat records! Finally, he received his MBA from Miami University in 1987.

wrbiradio.com
