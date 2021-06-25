Use extreme caution on Plumas National Forest due to Very High fire danger

The Plumas National Forest is warning area residents that there is Very High fire danger on the Plumas National Forest now. With the record low moisture this past winter and record high temperatures this early in the summer, the forest is about six to eight weeks ahead of its historic potential for wildfires. “These conditions are what we usually experience in August,” said Fire Planner Marty Senter. “The rain yesterday over parts of the Forest was not significant enough to change drought conditions. If you kick the ground you will notice that just under the top layer it is still extremely dry.”