BigBear.ai has received a Notice of Intent to Award the company a two-year contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for a composable collaborative planning prototype. The Project AURORA will give the AFRL an opportunity to use BigBear.ai’s Observe, Orient and Dominate artificial intelligence-powered platforms to speed up the joint planning decision cycle, accelerate the use of automated technology platforms and create a shared data ecosystem in support of service, joint planners and action officers, the company said Thursday.