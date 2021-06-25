Cancel
Laney expands your low-end options with the top-line Digbeth bass amp and cabinet series and a trio of UK-made Black Country Customs pedals

By Jonathan Horsley
MusicRadar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaney has unveiled a new flagship range of bass amps and cabs, plus compressor, interval and distortion bass effects pedals under its esteemed Black Country Customs brand. The new Digbeth amp series comprises compact 200-watt and 500-watt heads with switchable FET and tube-driven preamps for adding some analogue mojo to the low end, with the range offering that same FET/tube architecture in a stompbox form with the DB-Pre preamp pedal, and the DB200-210 presenting the 200-watt amplifier in a 2x10" combo format.

