Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Kanye West Sues Walmart Over Knockoff Yeezys, Claims He Could Be Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars – Report

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West is at odds with Walmart again. According to a new report from TMZ on Thursday (June 24), Kanye is suing the retail giant for selling replicas of his Yeezy Foam Runner shoe on Walmart's website for less than half of the actual retail price. On Walmart.com, the look-alike footwear is listed as the "Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual Beige." There are seven different colors ranging from beige to black to yellow and also white. As for the price, the shoes are between $23.99 and $24.49 based on the color.

kfox95.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezys#Tmz#Walmart Com#G O O D Music#Xxl#Marketplace#Pockets Full Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionwmleader.com

Kanye West’s Yeezy mocks Walmart’s objections to its new logo

Tensions between Kanye West and Walmart are heating up with the “Love Lockdown” singer blasting the retailer in yet another legal filing. Less than a week after West sued Walmart for selling knockoff sneakers, his fashion label Yeezy has filed paperwork seeking to dismiss a separate trademark dispute the retailer has against it.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Walmart Removes "Fake YEEZY Foam Runner" Following Kanye West Lawsuit

According to reports, following a lawsuit from Kanye West and the YEEZY company, Walmart has now pulled the “fake adidas YEEZY Foam Runners” from its website. Priced between $23.99 and $24.49 USD, the “Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual” previously sold by Walmart online were an exact replica of YEEZY’s unique design which sells for $80 USD. Prompted by news of the legal action, the retail chain issued an official statement noting that the shoes were being offered by a third party and not by Walmart directly. Going on to say, “We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”
Grocery & SupermaketHOT 97

Walmart Removes Knock Off Yeezys From Their Shelf

Kanye West is NOT here for Walmart selling fake Yeezy’s. Ye’s legal time worked hard to get the department store to pull knock-off Yeezy Foam RNNRs from the shelves. Kanye filed a lawsuit against Walmart, claiming their $25 version of his shoe, which costs $75, could cost him “hundreds of millions.”
RetailTMZ.com

Walmart Removes Kanye Yeezy Knockoffs, Tons More Remain on Web

Kanye West's legal team has a lot more work to do if they want to rid the online market of imitation Yeezys -- while Walmart halted sales on its site, hundreds more still exist on others. West's Yeezy Foam RNNRs have taken the market by storm, so it's no surprise...
Retailinputmag.com

Kanye’s Yeezy brand says ‘last thing’ it wants is to be confused with Walmart

In April, Walmart contested an impending Yeezy logo, citing the graphic looked too much like the one it has been using on its own goods for over a decade. Months later, Yeezy has pettily responded, saying consumers wouldn’t confuse its streetwear logo with Walmart’s, despite their design similarities. As reported by The Fashion Law, Yeezy claims Walmart’s legal rebuttal is full of “overreaching allegations” since Walmart “certainly knows, as does the consuming public, that the last thing [Yeezy] wants to do is associate itself with [Walmart].”
New York City, NYmarketingdive.com

Is Yeezy Gap a billion-dollar brand?

Kanye West has America talking about Gap again. The first item in the collaboration between the hip hop artist's Yeezy brand and the once-iconic apparel label, a sky-blue puffer jacket retailing for $200, dropped in early June, about a year after the tie-up was first announced. Fans in the U.S. reportedly could order the jacket by scanning a QR code, which was seen in floating projections of the jacket launched in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago starting June 7. The coat is available to preorder in the U.S. only and will ship in the fall, according to an email from the brand.
ApparelPosted by
pymnts

As Gap-Kanye West Pairing Turns One, Slow Pace Of Yeezy Drops Stokes Concerns

Never underestimate the power of a blue puffer jacket. That, it seems, is the lesson from the first fashion item dropped into the market care of the Kanye West-Gap collaboration that will see Yeezy bringing its unique eye for design to the once iconic label that’s been struggling for the last decade to reclaim some of the relevance it’s lost.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Saint, 5, Smiles With Mom Kim Kardashian On Rides At Universal Studios Amid Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian spent a fun-filled day with her son Saint as well as KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus and her youngest daughter and shared exciting pics to Instagram. Kim Kardashian, 40, gave her fans a glimpse of a sweet day she shared with her son Saint West, 5, on July 9. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the look-alike tot had fun riding amusement park rides and admiring the view at Universal Studios Hollywood, in new pics she posted to her Instagram story. The mother and son were joined by friend and CMO of KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus and her youngest daughter, Remi.
Apparelinputmag.com

Kanye West’s Nike socks are cool, but these 9 pairs are even better

Kanye West committed a cardinal sneakerhead sin this week by wearing his Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners along with Nike crew socks. Putting two competing logos is already bad enough in some people’s minds, but Adidas can’t be happy that its star partner is repping its rival brand. Surely, the $191 million Adidas paid him last year should be enough to avoid such an offense — but this is Kanye West we’re talking about.
CelebritiesPosted by
thedrive

Yes, Kim Kardashian Really Covered a Lamborghini Urus With Furry Fabric

The car is completely covered in a thick layer of fuzzy fabric, inside and out. Just don't get it wet. Customizing cars is a pastime where one's imagination is the only limit. Matte finishes, color flip vinyl wraps, and lurid neon underglows have all been popular fads at one time or another. Of course, if you do something that makes absolutely no sense, you could be roundly mocked. Kim Kardashian's new ride might just fall into that latter category, with the entire vehicle covered in a fluffy white fabric.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Walmart Sues Texas Over Liquor Laws

Walmart is once again going after the State of Texas and the liquor laws we have. Why? It's pretty simple really, Walmart knows they can make a ton of money off of liquor sales in Texas and right now they aren't allowed to sell liquor anywhere in Texas. The Texas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy