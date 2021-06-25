Cancel
Booker T Loses Lawsuit Over Call Of Duty Video Game

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Booker T has lost his lawsuit against video game publisher Activision. We noted back in February 2019 that Booker had filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., and Major League Gaming Corp., claiming the look of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game character David “Prophet” Williams was based on the comic book version of Booker’s G.I. Bro character, which he used in the early 1990s and again in the late 90s for WCW. Booker’s suit said he owns copyrights to the character, and he was claiming copyright infringement as he was never contacted about the usage of his character. Booker’s suit noted that the game generated over $1 billion, and he was looking to be awarded whatever relief was determined by the court.

